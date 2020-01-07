Who planted the first citrus trees in DeSoto County? How was the fruit harvested and shipped? What is a citrus packing house?
The answers to these questions plus plenty or other information information comprise
“Fruitful: An Exhibit of the History of Citrus Culture in DeSoto County.” Courtesy of the DeSoto County Historical Society, the display is in the lobby of South Florida State College’s DeSoto Campus, 2251 NE Turner Ave., in Arcadia. It is available to the public during regular hours.
According to tradition, DeSoto County’s citrus cultivation originated in 1843 on the Bates homestead near what would later become Brownville. Elizabeth “Betsy” Bates, wife of Second Seminole War (1835-1842) Veteran John Maston Bates, planted a grove from seeds she had tied up in her apron before she traveled to this area. The exhibit features a portrait of Mr. and Mrs. Bates.
Automating the citrus harvest has proved a challenge, and some early attempts are depicted. However, “pickers” still reap the crop today. Years ago, they used wicker baskets and wooden crates — and historic photographs of those implanting these tools are on display.
Following World War II, frozen juice concentrate was invented, and today most of the county’s citrus crop is processed into juice. However, in the past, fruit was sold fresh, so almost every town along the railroad had one or more “packing house” where citrus was loaded into wooden crates for shipping. The exhibit includes historic picture postcards of some packing houses.
Citrus growers had unique and beautiful labels printed and affixed to those wooden shipping crates to identify and advertise their brand. Some DeSoto County citrus crate labels from the Jerry Chicone Jr. Florida Citrus Label Collection are on display courtesy of the P.K. Yonge Library of Florida History, George A. Smathers Library, University of Florida.
Fresh citrus fruit was also canned, and the DeSoto Canning Plant in Arcadia opened in 1926 to preserve fruit and juices under the “Moonkist” label. A Moonkist grapefruit juice can — courtesy of Bruce Neveau and Dennis Tyson is on exhibit along with a sampling of labels for sectioned fruit and juice from the Howard and Velma Melton Historical Research Library.
Trees grown near residences were called “dooryard citrus,” and most homeowners cultivated them, including John Morgan Ingraham (1886-1980). The exhibit showcases a variety of old-fashioned glass and metal citrus juicers from the Museum named in his honor.
The Society thanks those who assembled the display and loaned artifacts, and welcomes additions. If you have information and/or an item to loan for the exhibit, please contact the Society at 863-266-5774 or online at desotocounty historicalsociety@gmail.com.
Carol Mahler is the coordinator of the DeSoto County Historical Society’s Research Library. Visit the website at www.historicdesoto.org.
