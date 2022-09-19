DeSoto County Middle School Principal Damien Jones

DeSoto County Middle School Principal Damien Jones

 FACEBOOK PHOTO

ARCADIA — Officials with the School District of DeSoto County were expressing grief after the death of one of their students. 

Superintendent Executive Assistant Linda Hall told The Daily Sun on Monday that the district offers its sincere condolences to the family.


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments