ARCADIA — Officials with the School District of DeSoto County were expressing grief after the death of one of their students.
Superintendent Executive Assistant Linda Hall told The Daily Sun on Monday that the district offers its sincere condolences to the family.
"We are heartbroken by this and hope that we can lift each other up together," Hall said.
DeSoto County Middle School Principal Damien Jones paid tribute to a 12-year-old student who was killed over the weekend.
"We offer heartfelt condolences to all of those affected by this tragedy," he wrote in a social media post.
The boy, 12, was killed when he was struck by a truck Saturday in Arcadia. He was with a 34-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl who was in a stroller. The woman was critically injured. The 3-year-old child suffered minor injuries.
The woman remained in critical condition as of Monday.
None of the victims were identified beyond their ages and hometown. All three are residents of Arcadia.
The crash remains under investigation.
Grief counselors were available at DeSoto County schools for anyone who needs additional support.
"We will make it through this together," Jones stated. "We will continue to be strong for this family and for one another. I implore our community to come to together to help support one another and our district."
Jones added that school representatives stand with the grieving family.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with you," he said. "We are here if anything is needed. We pray that God heals your family and you are able to find peace."
