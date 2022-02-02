ARCADIA -- The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported that the office's phone lines have been repaired.

"We would like to thank everyone for their patience during the outage," read a DCSO post announcing the repairs.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office previously reported phone line disruption involving a cut CenturyLink cable and the office's direct lines to the Communications Center.

The post noted that the use of the Emergency 911 system was not affected and was still working properly as of Wednesday.

