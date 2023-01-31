featured topical DeSoto County shooting under investigation DCSO: Victim was shot in the back Staff Report Jan 31, 2023 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARCADIA — DeSoto County deputies are searching for information about a shooting that occurred over the weekend.The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office appealed to the public online for tips related to a shooting reported on SE Hillsborough Avenue on Sunday."Right now, our Criminal Investigation Division is searching for the attempted murder suspect(s) on the run," the DCSO post read.Deputies initially responded to the call on Sunday. According to authorities, they arrived at the scene to find a person laying on the ground with at least one bullet wound in their back. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment; as of Monday afternoon, their status is unknown.The responding deputies also conducted a K9 search for potential evidence, such as the firearm believed to have fired the bullet or bullets that struck the victim.Anyone with further information regarding the SE Hillsborough Avenue shooting is asked to contact DCSO or submit a report through their tip line 1-800-780-TIPS. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Florida Desoto County Sheriff's Office Desoto County The Dcso Post Public Online 1-800-780-tips Shooting Trending Now Suspect in homicide being sought Charlotte supports DeSoto in blocking mining expansion DeSoto County shooting under investigation Fatal motorcycle crash in DeSoto County COLUMN: Feeling flushed about a subject we all have in common Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Suspect in homicide being sought Charlotte supports DeSoto in blocking mining expansion DeSoto County shooting under investigation Fatal motorcycle crash in DeSoto County COLUMN: Feeling flushed about a subject we all have in common Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
