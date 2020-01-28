ARCADIA — DeSoto County needs your help in applying for a new HGTV show called "Home Town Takeover" for the Arcadia area.
HGTV, a television channel famous for its home improvement and real estate reality shows, is creating a new series with Ben and Erin Napier, hosts of "Home Town". The renovation duo are expanding their skills to entire towns, and DeSoto County officials think Arcadia is perfect for the new series.
As part of the application, the county is hosting a video event Thursday at 2 p.m. at the "Tree of Knowledge" — next to Oak Park Inn, 2 West Oak St. — near Highway 17.
"We are looking for mass crowds to show up at the 'Tree of Knowledge' for this video," said DeSoto County Administrator Mandy Hines. "We want to show how much community support there is to have Arcadia selected to participate in this program. Bring yourself, bring your friends, bring who you can to the tree ... and hey, you might end up on TV."
The application does have some requirements. Arcadia, a historic district that dates back to the 1880s, complies with all three.
- "A population of less than 40,000."
- "Homes with great architecture longing to be revealed."
- "A main street that needs a face-lift."
Friday is the application deadline.
"We are going to aggressively pursue this application," Hines said. "We’re working with our creative marketing have reached out to numerous people in the community to help us put together what we think is a compelling story as to why Arcadia would be a great recipient of this program."
HGTV is looking for places that communities think need a makeover, according to the application website, hgtvhometowntakeover.com, such as a diner, a coffee shop, a home or a playground.
HGTV producers also mention applicants to provide a tour around town with places that need help and the people who love this town.
"Anywhere your town needs love and what you love about it," as noted on the website.
Hines believes only good can come from the county's effort.
"The worst thing that happens is that we don’t get it," Hines said, "but we (will) have a great creative piece and a lot of fun doing it. Wish us luck."
When the event was presented to the community at Tuesday's Board of County Commissioners meeting, there was one request from the county for those planning to participate: "Please, wear shoes."
See tomorrow's Sun for continuing coverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.