A fifth coronavirus case was announced in DeSoto County Thursday, following three new cases announced by the Department of Health Wednesday.
The cases are not being treated at DeSoto Memorial Hospital, a spokesperson said Thursday.
The Department of Health lists four DeSoto cases as not travel related, but as having contact with a confirmed case. A 32-year-old male was confirmed positive on March 22; another 32-year-old male, a 27-year-old female, and a 28-year-old male were confirmed positive on Wednesday.
On Thursday, a 63-year-old male was listed as the fourth DeSoto case, classified as "unknown" whether it was travel-related.
Charlotte County
Meanwhile, Charlotte County has stayed at three cases since Sunday.
The first case, a 54-year-old female with a history of travel to Egypt and Israel, was announced on March 9.
A 55-year-old male who had contact with a known case was listed having the virus on March 20, and a 59-year-old male was listed with the virus on March 22, with no known travel or known contact with a known case.
Only one Charlotte County case has been hospitalized, according to the Department of Health.
Sarasota County
Sarasota County was up to 34 cases Thursday, with patients' ages ranging from 21 to 87. Two new cases Thursday included a 74-year-old female and a 56-year-old female.
Overall, 11 Sarasota County cases are travel-related, 20 are not travel-related, and three are unknown. There's been one coronavirus death and 14 hospitalizations. A second patient whose death was believed to be related to the virus tested negative, according to a spokesperson with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
To view the latest numbers, visit the Department of Health's website at floridahealthcovid19.gov.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
