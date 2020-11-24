The cause of a sudden rise of over 200 coronavirus cases in DeSoto County on Nov. 18 is a mystery that county health officials have yet to solve.
The alarming infection numbers were followed Sunday with 51 new cases, or 430 for a seven-day period.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to rise in DeSoto County; on Monday, 18 patients were hospitalized for primary diagnosis of
COVID-19 at DeSoto Memorial Hospital, a spokesperson confirmed.
“We’re not sure where it is coming from,” Jeff Tambasco with DeSoto County Emergency Management said in an interview Tuesday.
Schools would seem to be a source and cases are increasing among them, with 15 cases reported from four of the county’s six public schools. That count included six infections reported at DeSoto Middle School.
But Tambasco said there is “no indication the spread is coming from the schools.”
Nor would it be from a recent Arcadia Rodeo Associating event. An ARMA Production event scheduled for Nov. 8 at Mosaic Arena was scratched after stormy weather set in, the Rodeo Association said.
Tambasco was reluctant to call the recent increases, including the Nov. 18 report of around 225 new cases, a “spike.” He acknowledged that the Nov. 18 tally came in about 200 cases above DeSoto numbers reported in recent weeks.
He expects more will be known of the origins of the increases after public health officials go further into contact tracing and strategic planning.
What is known is that since the pandemic arrived in March, DeSoto has registered 2,273 COVID-19 cases, 156 hospitalizations and 33 deaths. A typical infected person in DeSoto County is 41, and is more likely to be male and Hispanic, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The department said of infections reported, males accounted for 1,443 compared to 830 females. Also, of the total, 827 were listed as Hispanic, 694 non-Hispanic and 830 of unknown ethnicity.
By race, infections included 1,243 white patients, 204 black, 151 “other,” and 671 unknowns.
The alarming number of new cases occurred just as Dr. Bobby Bennett was starting a four-year term as DeSoto County schools superintendent. He said in an interview Tuesday the district is revising its strategic planning on COVID-19 prevention and contacting tracing.
“We’re going to do better going forward,” he said, and added the district will take more of a “surgical” approach than previously, “provided the Health Department is still on board with that.”
The district is asking the Department of Health, which does the contract tracing, to go beyond classroom contacts in following a specific infection pattern.
“We’re very focused,” he said. “The effort is on getting more contact tracing” and more details on contacts between infected students and personnel and non-infected.
The district converted several classrooms at Nocatee Elementary to virtual instruction this week after an outbreak Friday among four students and two school personnel forced 295 students and four school staff members into home isolation.
The next highest isolation numbers belong to DeSoto Middle School with 73 students sent home for isolation as well as two staff members. This action followed positive COVID-19 tests for six students.
DeSoto High School on Friday sent 32 students and six staff members to home isolation after four students and one staff member tested positive.
DeSoto Secondary isolated one staff member after a positive test Friday.
Bennett said the school district is seeking a balance between initiating the right safeguards without unnecessarily hampering student instruction.
“I wanted to make sure our safety measures were sufficient,” he said. “And by the same token, that we are not going overboard.”
