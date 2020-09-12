ARCADIA — Area residents hoping to speak out against phosphate mining company Mosaic at an upcoming DeSoto County public workshop are going to have to wait.
Due to coronavirus concerns, DeSoto County commissioners recently decided to delay Tuesday's phosphate mining public workshop.
No new date has been set for what would have been the third in a series of meetings concerning Mosaic. Water quality was planned to be the focus.
The county had scheduled to hold the workshop at the Turner Agri Civic Center in Arcadia as opposed to the county commission chambers for better spacing of attendees amid the pandemic.
"The Turner Center has not yet been opened to the public since the start of COVID-19," said County Spokesperson Tara Poulton. "(Commissioners) had concerns on opening it for this use. The postponement is just more of a precaution than anything else."
The workshops are part of a dispute settlement from 2019 between the county and Mosaic, and are intended to run until 2023 when the fertilizer company plans to reapply for rezoning permits to mine phosphate in DeSoto.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.