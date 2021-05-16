ARCADIA — An off-duty DeSoto County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Saturday in Sarasota County for being involved in a physical disturbance, according to a DeSoto County Sheriff's Office report.
Deputy Martin McLure was fired from the Sheriff's Office after a SCSO investigation found him to be the primary aggressor in the incident.
"I am thankful for the professionalism of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and appreciate the SCSO arresting deputy for doing the right thing," said DeSoto Sheriff James Potter.
In the report, a DCSO representative wrote that McLure’s years of service will "unfortunately, be overshadowed by this incident but his behavior is not acceptable or condoned."
After reviewing all the available facts of the incident, Potter decided to separate and withdraw McLure’s appointment with DCSO, effective immediately.
Further details about the incident were not available.
