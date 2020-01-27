LAKE SUZY — DeSoto County Commissioners will consider their options today to snuff out an ongoing odor in the Lake Suzy neighborhoods of Crystal Bay, Heron Pointe and Egret Pointe.
The smell — likened to rotten eggs — emanates from a sewage pump station in the Crystal Bay neighborhood. The county has yet to pinpoint a fix for it despite multiple attempts.
County commissioners will consider a contract with Evoqua Water Technologies, a water treatment company, today during the 3 p.m. commission meeting at the DeSoto County Administration building, located at 201 E. Oak St., Arcadia.
County staff hopes that Evoqua will be able to provide an in-depth analysis of the collection system and to make guaranteed treatment recommendations for the long-term management of the odor, according to county documents.
The contract cost for the county could not be immediately determined.
Lake Suzy residents spoke up at the last BOCC meeting regarding the smell.
“You all need to be fully aware of the health danger, stress and hardship you have created,” Becky Henderson, of the Crystal Bay neighborhood, said during the Jan. 14 meeting. “Ever since (work) was done last June, there has been an odor of dangerous H2S gas (hydrogen sulfide) that has been affecting all of our Crystal Bay residents and all of our surrounding residents.”
