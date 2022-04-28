ARCADIA — The DeSoto County Fair Association is planning to keep things on schedule for next year's fair, following the arrest of three former board members for theft.
“We are currently getting things back in order,” Fair Association Treasurer Chris Monaco said.
Three former board members — Christopher Thomas Stewart, Leann Humphreys and Stevie Rioux — were arrested on charges of fraud and grand theft earlier this month by the Arcadia Police Department.
According to a probable cause affidavit from APD, Stewart and Humphreys had improperly withdrawn a total of $1,300 from a bank account managed by the fair association.
Rioux was later charged after she failed to appear for an interview with officers.
Monaco himself was the person who had originally reported suspicious account activity to the Arcadia Police Department in February.
The affidavit states Monaco was informed he had been removed as fair treasurer in mid-March and replaced by Humphreys.
He told The Daily Sun on Wednesday he had been restored to the position later during an emergency meeting of the fair board.
Monaco became aware of the asserted change through a letter to the association's bank, which he in turn provided to APD. The letter had been signed by Stewart in his capacity as fair president at the time, according to the affidavit.
Stewart had originally been listed on the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office website for grand theft in the first degree, meaning that more than $100,000 had been stolen. The actual amount allegedly stolen and the actual charge — third-degree grand theft — was reflected in the affidavit and confirmed Wednesday by the Arcadia Police Department.
APD attempted to request the minutes of the March 6 Fair Board meeting from Rioux, then the fair secretary, particularly regarding the letter dismissing Monaco.
Rioux allegedly agreed to provide the minutes, but failed to do so multiple times.
Local residents on social media had previously expressed concern that the theft may interfere with disbursement payments to 4-H program students who sold livestock through the County Fair.
Monaco said on Wednesday that the payment dates were pushed back one week — from April 21 to April 28 — while the finances of the fair association were assessed.
"All the kids are scheduled to pick up their checks this weekend," Monaco said.
Monaco said he hopes the public will not judge the good work done by the fair at large by the actions of three former board members. The fair board hopes to see the event return next year with "no hiccups."
The investigation into the three former members ran from late February through early April, according to the affidavit.
The report alleges Stewart claimed that ATM withdrawals were used when the bank was not open. The investigating officer later found that the withdrawals had been done while the association's bank was open.
The affidavit noted that $1,300 had been allocated to pay a contractor for repair of the fair's pig pen.
All three defendants are scheduled to appear in DeSoto County Court on May 23.
