By BRIAN NEWHOUSE
DeSoto County Emergency Management
The DeSoto Amateur Radio Club, Inc., or the DARC,—in partnership with DeSoto County Emergency Management—on June 22 participated in the annual 24-hour Field Day event to practice communicating with other radio enthusiasts from around the world. The idea is to use techniques employed during a local disaster.
Just to make it more interesting, the amateur radio operators known as hams earned points for their various activities and competed against other clubs around the country.
Field Day is held fourth weekends in June and is sponsored by the American Radio Relay League, or ARRL, America’s largest membership association of amateur radio enthusiasts. The ARRL represents the interests of amateur radio operators before federal regulatory bodies, provides technical advice and assistance to amateur radio enthusiasts, supports a number of educational programs and sponsors emergency communications service throughout the country.
Since the first ARRL Field Day in 1933, radio amateurs in North America have practiced the rapid deployment of radio communications equipment in environments ranging from operations under tents in remote areas to inside Emergency Operations Centers, such as ours in DeSoto County.
Operations using emergency and alternative power sources and experimental or home-built antennas during the event are highly encouraged, since electricity and other public infrastructures are often among the first to fail during a natural disaster or severe weather.
This year the DARC members, led by ARRL emergency coordinator Doug Christ, KN4YT, contacted over 80 stations around the world during the 24-hour contest, using both voice and digital modes over the airwaves. Some of the most distant contacts included California, Canada and the U.S. Virgin Islands, to name a few.
DARC members volunteer with DeSoto County Emergency Management during disasters to provide a reliable means of back-up communications, both locally and across the globe. Ham operator skills at getting the message out when all else fails was well documented last year in the Florida Panhandle after the landfall of Hurricane Michael, the devastating Category 5 storm that hit in October.
If amateur radio is something that may interest you, contact the Emergency Operations Center for information about upcoming free ham training. There is no longer a requirement to know Morse code.
Ham it up
DeSoto County Emergency Operations Center, 2200 NE Roan St.
EOC@desotobocc.com, 863-993-4831
