For many years, Sarah Bostick worked on farms. Now, she brings science-based information to agricultural producers in two counties, including DeSoto.
In addition to her role as the sustainable agricultural agent for UF/IFAS Extension Sarasota County, Bostick started in early April as the interim agriculture Extension agent for UF/IFAS Extension DeSoto County.
Bostick is excited about several aspects of the DeSoto County position. For example, she’ll get to know even more farmers and ranchers.
“I feel lucky as can be that I get paid to spend all day, every day, helping producers troubleshoot issues, think through decisions, access resources and education and be resilient in the face of major challenges,” she said.
“I have been in the DeSoto County Extension office many times, but I haven’t been there since the pandemic started. It will be really good to see everyone face-to-face again and start getting out to farms and ranches when it is safer to travel,” Bostick said. “All of the producers I’ve spoken to on the phone have been delightful, and I’ve received some very nice welcome emails from others.”
The commute between the two jobs presents no issues, Bostick said. The drive between the UF/IFAS Extension offices in Sarasota County and DeSoto County Office is 45 minutes, and “it is the most beautiful drive I could have asked for.” Most of the drive is on State Road 72 through Myakka River State Park.
She’s easily transitioning into her added responsibilities. Before being appointed as DeSoto County’s interim agricultural extension agent, Bostick knew a handful of DeSoto County farmers and ranchers.
Additionally, a few of the producers in Sarasota County also own or lease land in DeSoto County.
Bostick comes from a family that farmed in South Carolina, and she returned to her farming roots after graduating from college with a bachelor’s in biology and environmental policy from Colby College.
As a child, she never liked to color between the lines, so working in two counties feels like the perfect fit.
“Every time I get a call from a farmer or tromp through a pasture with a rancher, I am learning,” Bostick said. “Another thing is that working with DeSoto County gives me the opportunity to work more regionally. In my last job before starting with UF/IFAS Extension in 2019, I worked with farmers and food systems across two states.”
She embraces the idea of working more directly with producers who farm in DeSoto County and sell in Sarasota County.
“I have a strong background in agriculture market development and am already thinking about ideas to increase access to regionally produced food,” Bostick said.
Contact Bostick at sarahbostick@ufl.edu.
