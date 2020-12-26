DeSoto County will soon make another $100,000 payment to the state for overages in recovery money from Hurricane Charley more than a decade and a half ago.
The money is coming out of a budget already strained by revenues lost to the coronavirus and the extra expenses the pandemic has caused. But don’t expect to hear gripes from county government officials.
It could be much more severe, they say of the actual restitution amount and the repayment terms. As painful as it is to bear a consequence from a disaster of 16 years ago during the current-day coronavirus disaster, county officials are happy to put the Charley overpayment issue behind them.
In a significant pay down, the county erased $781,147 of the $1.1 million the state demanded through a state appropriation Sen. Ben Albritton engineered in the last session.
With the $100,000 already repaid, the county’s obligation now stands at $267,010 to be paid off over the next three years.
Getting the $781,147 in state help, significantly eased the fiscal pain, said Tara Poulton, DeSoto County development director. “That is not something we could have just pulled out of our budget,” she said.
“That is where we were headed toward.”
Instead, the county received “a Godsend” from the appropriation Albritton pushed through, Poulton said.
The Lakeland Republican in an email noted the Category 4 Charley “absolutely” devastated the region upon its Aug. 13, 2004, landfall in Charlotte County and its destructive push into DeSoto County. Before departing the county, Charley demolished several thousand homes and buildings, creating the need for a massive cleanup and recovery effort.
But, Albritton said, “With the help of funding, resources, volunteers and pure grit, this region came back.”
Added Albritton, “When FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) attempted to claw back funds that were provided in the aftermath of the hurricane, I was glad to help secure funding from the state to help DeSoto County resolve the matter. It’s been more than 15 years since Hurricane Charley, and it’s time for us to look forward, not backward.”
The repayment relief was especially welcome during this “pandemic year,” Poulton noted.
The money spent on the recovery came from FEMA but was administered by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
Poulton attributed the overages to project over-runs and debt obligations, though an analysis review faulted inclusion of projects ineligible for recovery reimbursement.
DeSoto officials knew of the lingering overage issue for a decade but demands for the money and the possibility of withholding future emergency-recovery money did not come until 2018.
The county’s appeals went nowhere, and it made a first $100,000 payment in June. It will make another in January and continue payments until the balance is paid off in three years.
Charley’s toll in DeSoto included the loss of more than 3,500 dwellings and displacement of 16,000 people. The National Guard patrolled the storm-damaged streets, enforcing a curfew that lasted for weeks, noted WUSF.com in a look back on the 10-year anniversary of Charley.
“Hardest hit was the central street, Oak Avenue,” WSUF.com reported in its retrospective article.
“Shop owners, homeowners and just about everyone else cleaned up the mess from Hurricane Charley for months,” the report noted.
DeSoto County’s last hit from a hurricane occurred Aug. 30, 2017, when Category 5 Irma made landfall south of Naples and stormed north through the county before heading into Central Florida. As with Charley, downtown Arcadia took the brunt of the damage. The county took on 20 recovery projects that Poulton says came to $2.9 million.
“All but one of have been funded,” Poulton said in an email. “The final project, a sidewalk repair, was approved last week. After the last project is completed, the state will reimburse the balance.”
Poulton said that although the county has not added any safeguards on recovery-money use since the Charley overpayments,
“We continue to be mindful of our fiduciary duty when it comes to taxpayer dollars.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.