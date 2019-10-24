ARCADIA — In September, a cybersecurity breach took out Lee County’s websites and some internal services.
DeSoto County is going proactive now to prevent similar attacks with the hiring of Gartner, Inc., for information technology research and advisory services.
Gartner’s services go beyond security, but that was the main focus for DeSoto County Commissioners during their Oct. 22 board meeting.
“We were in Washington D.C. recently,” said Commissioner J.C. Deriso referring to a conference he and Chair Commissioner Judy Schaefer attended, “and (U.S.) Senator Marco Rubio (of Florida) was (saying) that people unleashing ransomware is growing on a pace that he thinks security protocols are going to be really hard pressed to keep up with.
“That’s probably why we are here investing and making sure that we have as robust as IT safety as we can and as much ahead of the curve as possible.”
Ransomware is a cyberattack that threatens to publish victim’s data or block access to it unless a ransom is paid.
“That is a huge concern for all my folks that I support in local government,” said Amy Wilkinson, Gartner account manager for DeSoto among others around the state. “Here in Florida, we (seem to be in the hot seat of those hackers.”
Wilkinson said that Gartner has a 196 security experts in the cybersecurity field.
“Security takes many forms,” Wilkinson said. “Ransomware, (etc.), or some other IT noun or acronym that we haven’t even thought of yet. We have analysts who are covering that to make sure that you will know how to best be prepared.”
Gartner already works with the State of Florida, as well as Manatee and Sarasota Counties among many other counties around the country.
Gartner’s security efforts with DeSoto will start by focusing on cybersecurity assessments.
“We can pinpoint any gaps that might be there (in your system) and then provide you all with actual ideas and resources to close those gaps in a timely manner,” Wilkinson said.
The county reached out to Gartner for support with requests for proposals in the beginning to streamline contracts with outside vendors and consultant firms.
“(We realized that) they can do so much more with security and to make sure we are on trend and not behind the times,” said Cindy Talamantez, county purchasing director.
“You see in the headlines every other day ... Lee County and big agencies that have massive IT departments. That’s why they are here as advisory to show us what ideas to change that we have already in place and then we will have another company that will do the day to day management, promoting and fixing problems.”
The contract begins on Nov. 1 and runs for a year. The cost for the year-long service is just over $38,000.
In other commission news...
DeSoto approves deal with Seminole Gulf Railway for doubled maintenance fee
County Commissioners approved a new contract with Seminole Gulf Railway for signal maintenance fees for railroad crossings.
The previous contract with CSX Transportation cost the county 50% of $5,253 for signal maintenance.
SGR bought out CSX at three crossroads.
With the new agreement, the county will now have to pay the whole cost of those fees.
“I’m not being ugly but that’s kind of bad when you’re doubling,” said Chair Commissioner Judy Schaefer.
