ARCADIA — A DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office jail visitation clerk is accused of stealing commissary funds intended for inmates.
Patricia Torres, 61, of the 2000 block of S.E. Joshua Estates Street in Arcadia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of felony grand theft. Her employment was immediately terminated, and she was booked into the jail where she formerly worked on $3,000 bond.
Torres had been employed by the DCSO for 17 years.
Torres reportedly stole commissary funds given to her from families of detainees, according to a DCSO press release.
Allegations of possible criminal activity by Torres within the DeSoto County visitation facility were discovered Dec. 26.
Further information showed probable cause for her arrest.
“Surveillance video from the visitation center and the jail shows Torres taking commissary funds, removing them from their bank bags and putting them in her purse,” wrote Sheriff James F. Potter in the press release.
“Ultimately, those funds were never deposited into their appropriate bank account,” Potter wrote. “At this point in time, victim(s) identified in the case have been contacted and all evidence indicates that Torres acted alone.”
Potter wrote that no inmate’s commissary or canteen funds were affected.
“All of our deputies and support personnel are placed in positions of authority and great trust,” Potter wrote. “As a result we hold them to the highest standard and fully expect them to follow the law as well as enforce it.”
Potter said the type of disregard for the oath and promise to uphold the county’s laws “will not be tolerated by anyone who is working at DCSO.”
“We are all subject to the law whether we work in law enforcement employment or in any other line of work,” Potter wrote.
