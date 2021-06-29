ARCADIA — DeSoto County commissioners want more transparency from fertilizer company Mosaic regarding its water quality monitoring.
"I think that transparency is an issue that we are definitely going to pound pretty hard going forward," Commission Chair J.C. Deriso told The Daily Sun at a workshop Tuesday involving the phosphate mining company.
"To me, transparency should be complete and instant," Deriso said. "They (Mosaic representatives) mentioned they have smartphone apps where they enter their water quality reports.
"It makes a lot of sense to me that if there is nothing to hide, those reports should be immediately uploaded to a public website as soon as they were submitted."
Mosaic owns around 23,000 acres of farmland in DeSoto. The company wants 14,000 of those acres rezoned to allow mining.
The workshops are part of a 2019 dispute settlement between the county and Mosaic, after county commissioners denied the rezoning in 2018.
Since then, there has been an ongoing protest against the phosphate mining company from area residents and environmentalists, citing the practice of strip-mining as harmful to Florida habitats, wildlife and waterways, specifically the Peace River and its adjoining streams and estuaries.
A team of Mosaic representatives presented at Tuesday's workshop, focusing on the company's internal water monitoring programs and those programs' alignments with environmental regulating authorities such as the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
"We have several teams that are completely focused on and dedicated to environmental compliance," said Beth Niec, Mosaic's senior environmental manager.
Some of those teams included environmental field services, environment permitting and compliance, environmental lab and site environmental specialists.
"Each mine site has at least one specialist assigned to that facility for overall environmental management — water quality, air quality, best management practices, reports to (state and local) agencies, and attending agency inspections, among others," she said.
Niec went on to say their water monitoring plans for mine sites are developed in consultation with the FDEP.
"These plans address water quality and quantity for surface and groundwater," she said. "Our monitoring sites include both upstream and downstream locations."
Niec said Mosaic also monitors water quality at mine sites to be able to compare the company's operations to the baseline conditions.
"We collect data well in advance of our permit applications (for mining) so that the county has a baseline to review and to hold us to when considering our proposed operations," Niec said.
Niec cited Mosaic's South Fort Meade mine as an example where overall results showed that there was no decrease in water quality compared to baseline conditions across the site.
Mosaic opponents, however, did not think the company's monitoring programs were enough.
"As a (boat) captain with 40 years of experience, I consider myself an expert on reading water," said Paul Delgado. "Effective, believable monitoring needs to be done by an independent source, not a profit-driven fox guarding the hen house in a mistake-prone industry. I don’t trust Mosaic’s monitoring program."
"You all are trying to destroy our property values and our drinking and bathing water," said Tim Ritchie, a longtime anti-Mosaic activist. "No, we do not trust Mosaic self-monitoring. I don’t even trust the FDEP anymore."
Another issue for those speaking against Mosaic was the company's plans for flooding or storms.
"This is DeSoto County," said Mary Lundeberg. "We have storms here. We get elevated rainfall levels. It is not okay to have polluted water harming our wildlife and our streams, rivers and bays."
Rick Sarkisian told the county commissioners he had 34 years of education and experience in the mining industry.
"Water quality monitoring only highlights what is going into the water during normal operations," Sarkisian said. "The best water quality monitoring does not preclude accidents from happening and in an accident situation, monitoring cannot prevent environmental impacts."
At Tuesday's workshop, the county took no formal action concerning phosphate mining.
The series of public workshops will continue until 2023, when Mosaic plans to reapply for rezoning permits to mine phosphate in DeSoto County.
Deriso said that the county plans to have more workshops on water quality monitoring that will include presentations from FDEP and private experts, and possibly representatives from the United States Geological Survey and the Environmental Protection Agency.
"This time we got the applicant’s (Mosaic's) perspective, and our questions and constituent questions. We are going to compile that information together," Deriso said. "We feel like this is way too much to try to cover in one workshop."
