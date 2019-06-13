DeSoto Middle gets large donation

The Rotary Club of Arcadia, in conjunction with Arcadia Village, Arcadia Kiwanis Club and other community donors, presented a check to the DeSoto Middle School Athletic Department in the amount of $5,100. Pictured at the presentation are Don Marlow, Rotarian (left), Nadia Daughtrey, president of Arcadia Rotary, and Mitchell Johnson, DMS athletic director.

