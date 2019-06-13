DeSoto Middle gets large donation

Latest News
- Be prepared, Hurricane Seminar shows you how
- JROTC: enduring ... and stronger for it, hooah!
- Arcadia playground to honor Clark brothers
- Preparing for the worst, DeSoto's mock disaster drills
- DeSoto JROTC reunion scheduled, cookies included
- DeSoto County obituaries, Whidden, Greer-Watson, 06/13/19
- Can we talk? Happy Freedom Day (June 19)
- They didn’t know ... how much can a heart bare?
- Gas up, look for declines, still less than others
- State warns of 'one-ring' phone scam
- How secure are our government buildings?
- Building a Village's Saturday fun
- Biking isn't all about fun, from here to there
- Letters to the editor, 06/06/19
- Part one: Ancient history of dreams—are dreams important?
- Sticky question of public rights
- American efficiency: making one super word (Grammar Guy), 06/06/19
- No longer lonely, finding ways to fill empty space, Roger campbell, 06/06/19
- Nearly half of Florida school districts could arm staff
- DeSoto County obituaries, White, Lee, Comstock, Hudson, 06/06/19
- Throwback Thursday: Reviewing 2018-19 through sports
- Grad Night, a time to remember ... or not
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 06/06/19
- Happy birthday, Aniya!
- Mooning over the goddess of love, knuckleheads not allowed, Victor C. Rogus, 06/06/19
- Debating and devising daunting deterrents for delinquency, Luke Wilson, 06/06/19
- BMW X4 xDrive30i, what's already nice, better now, Len Ingrassia, 06/06/19
- Good news at the pump, happy while it lasts
- Keep meeting in the sunshine, in Sunshine State
- Day-tripping: Polk County History Center
- History's mysteries: 35 S. Monroe Ave.
- Blattner sentenced to 5 years in prison
- Jackson gets four years for assault, weapons, fake ID
- Arcadia man charged with insurance fraud
- Police beat
- 81-year-old sent to state prison
- One man killed in Kings Highway wreck
- Meet new DCSO deputies: Getting 'ruff' with drug dealers
- K of C scholarships awarded
- Activists target DeSoto, civil vs. privacy rights argued
- Hughes earns Elks award
- DeSoto High commencements, Class of 2019 celebrates
- Bread of Life Mission faces code violations, has Arcadia offices
- Penny by penny, Arcadia McDonald's tops in Florida contributions
- Meet Jerry Waters: “The Preacher Man”
- Best-ever time with sis, postcard Florida stopovers
- Arcadia golfer's first ace
- Historic Arcadia inn reopening this week after it was damaged during Hurricane Irma
- Historic Arcadia inn reopening today
- Adams Publishing Group to acquire Bliss Communications
