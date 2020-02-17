ARCADIA — DeSoto County is holding its second of several workshops today regarding phosphate mining company Mosaic.
Two sessions are being held − one from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the second from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m − at the DeSoto Board of County Commissioners meeting room, 201 E. Oak St., Arcadia.
“We anticipate the workshop to last the full day, but it could end sooner,” said county spokesperson Tara Poulton. “It will depend on the length of the presentation, the Q&A session and public comment. Mosaic staff will be giving a presentation to the county commissioners.”
The topic is “Phosphate Mining 101.” Mosaic plans to give an overview of phosphate mining, according to Heather Nedley, Mosaic’s public affairs manager in DeSoto County.
The meeting is open to the public, but participation is limited to topics on the agenda.
