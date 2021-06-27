ARCADIA — DeSoto County will be holding the latest in a series of phosphate mining workshops next week involving fertilizer company Mosaic.
Mosaic owns around 23,000 acres of farmland in DeSoto. The company wants 14,000 of those acres rezoned to allow mining.
The workshops are part of a 2019 dispute settlement between the county and Mosaic, after County Commissioners denied the rezoning in 2018.
Since then, there has been an ongoing protest against the phosphate mining company from area residents and environmentalists, citing the practice of strip-mining as harmful to Florida habitats, wildlife and waterways, specifically the Peace River and its adjoining streams and estuaries.
The public workshop begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Turner Agri Civic Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., in Arcadia, and will focus on water monitoring programs.
"Members of the Mosaic team plan to present on the comprehensive monitoring programs, reporting requirements, data collection and permitting rules in place, regarding everything from how stormwater leaves our properties," said Mosaic public affairs manager Heather Nedley, "to (Mosaic) being a leader in the field when it comes to keeping our stream systems and watersheds healthy."
Presenters will include:
- Beth Niac, Mosaic
- Josh Lipham, Mosaic
- Scott Lehr, Mosaic
- Keith Alam, Mosaic
- Joy Jackson, Florida Department of Environmental Protection
- Vinette Godelia, Hopping Green & Sams — a law firm with focus on environment, land use, permitting, and community development
- Devin Lawrence, Mosaic
"Mosaic selected several people to present and provided DeSoto County with the presenters’ resumes and other information that was required as stated in the settlement agreement," said county spokesperson Sara Walker.
After the presentations and commissioner discussion, citizens will have three minutes each to speak and present relevant information on the water monitoring program topic, unless otherwise allowed by the commissioner chairman.
No formal action concerning phosphate mining will be taken by the County Commission at the workshop.
The series of public workshops will continue until 2023, when Mosaic plans to reapply for rezoning permits to mine phosphate in DeSoto County.
