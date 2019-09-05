DeSoto nonprofits meet and greet

PHOTO BY CAROL MAHLER

Mike Provau, president of DeSoto Cares Homeless Services (left), presents his organization’s mission to a gathering of not-for-profit groups hosted by Michelle LaCroix Miller at her restaurant, MyShelly’s Kitchen, 15 W. Oak St. “I want everyone to work together,” she said. Representatives attended from the Arcadia Garden Club, Arcadia Centennial Lions Club, DeSoto Arts Center (formerly the DeSoto Arts and Humanities Council), DeSoto Cares, DeSoto County Historical Society, HCW Foundation and Sons of Confederate Veterans. Sanjay Patel, owner of the restored Oak Park Inn, 2 W. Oak St., said those staying at his downtown hotel often look for local events, and he offered to set up a Facebook page as a way to communicate such information from all the groups.

For more information, contact Miller at www.facebook.com/myshellyskitchen or 954-326-5520.