DeSoto nonprofits meet and greet

Latest News
- A former funeral home director found dead is the top story
- Grill your own version of Japanese yakitori
- ‘The Waltons’ fans have plenty to celebrate in this corner of the Blue Ridge Mountains
- Country singer Morgan Wallen is rocking his mullet and career
- Have dog, will travel: tips for taking road trips
- 'Unseen': blind heroine rules audio comic book written for blind audience
- This week’s best-sellers from Publishers Weekly
- New state toll road could cut through Charlotte, DeSoto counties
- Fall Movie Preview: Hollywood goes all-in on original films
- Spam is introducing a pumpkin spice flavor for fall
- Police ready hurricane traffic plans
- DeSoto and Lake Placid tied at the end of regulation
- Movie guide: What will you watch this weekend?
- One date does not represent them all
- Mermaids captivate audiences at Weeki Wachee Springs
- Mermaids captivate audiences at Weeki Wachee Springs
- Police beat
- Bulldogs build on last season's success
- Green, green grass ... of Arcadia Municipal Airport
- Highway corridors could affect employment
- Fish tales: 114 S. Pasco, home to Daniels Deceivers
- Seniors enjoy tailgating, a 'huge success'
- Kicking off pre-season, picturing time before the game
- Conserving energy is the rage
- Fight or flight? Waiting and watching for Dorian
- Letters to the editor, 08/29/19
- Taste tests: airlines work to improve their food to better satisfy customers
- Millennials fly in and out of parents lives
- Shrimp salad perfect for Labor Day picnic
- DMH Home Health to the rescue
- Missed chances cost JV Bulldogs, 14-6
- Young Bulldogs shutout by Tarpons
- Poster kids: Life lessons in a lifevest
- Open Road, open eyes, lessons on NW Hwy 70
- Luke Wilson cartoon, 08/29/19
- DeSoto obituaries, Bussey, 08/29/19
- Toyota Highlander hybrid, go green, get (resale) green
- DeSoto ag briefs, 08/29/19
- Meet William Nielander, Arcadia's special master
- When silence is golden, 'anvil breaks a host of hammers'
- Picture perfect: Bluegrass Bash in Arcadia
- Can we talk? 'Amazing' Grace (Part 2)
- DeSoto OKs trash fee increase
- Study: Having kids makes you happier, but mostly when they are older
- Former DeSoto teacher publishes book
- Week 2 football previews: Tarpons welcome difficult stretch
- Lady Pirates wish to leave lasting legacy
- Gateway to Space: Virgin Galactic gives inside look to new spaceport
- When is it OK to leave your children home alone?
- Have a brown thumb? Why killing plants causes anxiety
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.