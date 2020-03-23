ARCADIA — DeSoto County commissioners are planning to meet Tuesday afternoon, regardless of the county's recent declaration of a local state of emergency.
"The meeting is still open to the public; however, we are offering alternatives," County Spokesperson Tara Poulton said. "(Due to the coronavirus pandemic), we realize that some community members might not want to attend. We have launched a call-in number and video-conferencing where we people can log in. If someone wants to offer public comment they will be able to do so through gotomeeting.com."
The public meeting, which is usually not available online, begins at 3 p.m. with another session at 6:30 p.m. at the DeSoto County Administration building, 201 E. Oak St., Suite 103.
If you're going/watching
DeSoto County commissioners will consider repealing an ordinance that has allowed them to waive county impact fees since 2010.
An impact fee is an assessment on new development to build new facilities and infrastructure necessary to serve that new development.
If the commissioners vote to repeal the ordinance, County Spokesperson Tara Poulton said nothing will be changing.
"Impact fees will still continue to be waived," Poulton said.
If there comes a time that commissioners wanted to impose impact fees, a new study will have to be conducted that would then allow impact fees to be determined and adopted that are based on current conditions.
Commissioners will also consider repealing a similar ordinance regarding school impact fees, which are also waived annually.
Liverpool Park boat ramp in Sunnybreeze
The current boat ramp at Liverpool Park in Sunnybreeze has fallen into disrepair over the years.
The single-wide ramp is badly deteriorating and the concrete is cracking, according to the county's agenda documents.
On top of that, the current wooden dock is around 13 years old and is beginning to require more maintenance each year.
Commissioners will consider a resolution to submit an application for a Florida Boating Improvement Program Grant, which would help enable the county to fix up the ramp and add a new floating dock, which has been requested by many park-goers.
The grant would also aid the county in creating a new boat ramp and dock at Veterans Park.
How to join the meeting remotely?
To participate using your computer, tablet or smartphone, use the link: www.gotomeet.me/DesotoCounty
County staff advises that they can also dial in using a phone.
- United States (toll free): 1-877-309-2073
- United States: 1-571-317-3129
- Access Code: 283-663-925
More information on how to join is available at http://desotobocc.com/calendar/event/1852
