Staff report
Sgt. Zachery Long, a DeSoto County native and eight-year veteran with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, graduated from the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute’s Florida Leadership Academy on Aug. 9. Sgt. Long, along with 40 other first-line law-enforcement supervisors from across the state, met over four weeklong sessions.
The goal of the Florida Leadership Program is to prepare first-line supervisors to exemplify the character and integrity expected of criminal justice professionals and to examine the various components necessary to being an efficient leader. DeSoto Sheriff James Potter said it is important and responsible to provide the proper training for those who are in leadership positions at the Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, current and future leaders are at the forefront of meeting the many challenges the law-enforcement community faces each day, he said.
Everyone at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is proud of Sgt. Long and his accomplishments.
