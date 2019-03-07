Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee and the Florida Department of State are announcing that the John Morgan Ingraham House Museum in Arcadia is part of the third annual March of Museums that celebrates the variety and versatility of museums in Florida and the important services those museums provide to their communities.
In 2017, Florida piloted the initiative with museums in Tallahassee, and in 2018 expanded it to include 75 partner museums statewide. This year, the initiative includes over 150 partner museums throughout Florida that showcase the vast and diverse array of museums that populate the Sunshine State.
“The March of Museums initiative is a great platform for communities to foster heritage and cultural tourism to their local museums during the month of March,” Secretary Lee said.
The department is hosting MarchofMuseums.com, which offers a listing and map of museums by region, including the DeSoto County Historical Society’s John Morgan Ingraham House Museum and other statewide partner museums. The website also highlights the mission, collections, and/or signature events of each institution during the month.
The department encourages visitors and Floridians to take advantage of March of Museums to visit one of the partner museums, to spend some time at one of their favorite museums, and to share their pictures on social media using #MarchOfMuseums.
Carol Mahler, Ingraham House Museum coordinator, said, “March of Museums is an exciting opportunity to experience our restored Florida Cracker house built in the late 19th century and furnished as it was when the Ingraham family moved into it 100 years ago. Additional exhibits throughout the museum showcase various historical artifacts and photographs of Arcadia and DeSoto County.”
She added, “Be sure to check out our signature March of Museums event: the 15th Annual Pioneer Day and Barbecue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 16, at DeSoto Veterans Memorial Park, on State Road 70 just west of Arcadia.”
The DeSoto County Historical Society has partnered with the Florida Department of State to encourage Floridians and visitors to experience the many ways that museums serve the community. MarchOfMuseums.com
