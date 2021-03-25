ARCADIA — DeSoto County's annual Pioneer Day returns Saturday, commemorating the county's history, as well as the centennial anniversaries of Arcadia General Hospital — established in 1920 — and the 1921 division of DeSoto into five separate counties.
"Pioneer Day is a chance for us to celebrate the history and heritage of DeSoto County," said local historian Carol Mahler, of the DeSoto County Historical Society. "This is important, especially for the younger generations, so they can figure out where we are going by seeing where we’ve been."
Organizers are encouraging social distancing and face coverings for attendees of the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, on the grounds of the Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia.
Pioneer Day
Saturday's family-friendly event will feature the Antique Tractor and Hit & Miss Engine Show, sponsored by the Arcadia American Legion.
"They are also hosting a flea market and the Sons of the Confederate Veterans will set up a field hospital and the Confederate Memorial Wall."
Demonstrators will also be showing off their pioneer skills in wood carving and crafting, toy making, tatting, rag-rug making, quilting, butter churning and more.
"Lots of people don’t understand you didn’t just go and buy (butter), you made it yourself," Mahler said. "There will be lots of other handmade crafts and skills like quilting.
Tom Gaskins, who is continuing his father’s hand-made turkey call business, will also be on hand to teach the use of a crosscut saw and how to rive cypress shingles once popular for roofing and siding.
Barbecue will be available as the main course at the festival, as well as other food vendors selling smoothies, hamburgers, hotdogs and sausages, kettle corn, and Mexican food.
Arcadia General Hospital
Originally called Simmons Sanitarium and built for Dr. John Simmons in 1912, the Arcadia General Hospital was established in 1920 when local physicians purchased the facility.
It served the community until 1968 when DeSoto Memorial Hospital opened.
The DeSoto County Split
In 1887, the eastern half of Manatee County was carved into DeSoto County.
Named for Spanish Conquistador Hernando DeSoto, this 5,000 square mile county was divided in 1921 into the five present-day counties of Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, and Highlands.
For more information, go to historicdesoto.org or call 863-266-5774.
