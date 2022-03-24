ARCADIA — DeSoto County’s 18th annual Pioneer Day & BBQ returns Saturday to commemorate the area’s history and heritage.
“Celebrating Florida’s past helps us remember how we arrived in the present and guides us to where we are going,” DeSoto County Historical Society historian Carol Mahler said.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia, with a $5 parking charge.
“Our appreciation for our past fosters a sense of pride that helps us invest ourselves and our resources in our community,” Mahler said.
The Turner Center stage will have entertainment all day from local musicians like John Bois, Dennis Mader, Luke Wilson, Rita Youngman — a member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida — and more.
The family friendly event will feature the Antique Tractor and Hit & Miss Engine Show, sponsored by the Arcadia American Legion.
Barbecue will be available, as well as other food vendors selling smoothies, hamburgers, hot dogs and sausages, kettle corn and more.
Demonstrators will show off their pioneer skills in wood carving and crafting, toy making, tatting, rag-rug making, quilting, butter churning and more.
Remembering those skills and crafts help modern generations appreciate today’s conveniences, Mahler said.
“It may also help us in situations when we don’t have access to those conveniences, such as the aftermath of a hurricane,” she added.
Actors will also be on site portraying some of DeSoto County’s “legendary characters.”
“Two of them will make an appearance at Pioneer Day,” she said. “Arcadia Albritton Coker, who had a town named for her because she baked a cake, and Acrefoot Johnson, who delivered the mail by walking between Fort Ogden and Fort Meade — about 60 miles in one day.”
Mahler said they will showcase the fire that led to Arcadia’s historic downtown.
“The city of Arcadia’s beautiful historic downtown is the result of a tragedy — the Thanksgiving Day 1905 fire — and we’ll have a display about that event that includes Arcadia’s classic LaFrance fire truck, plus a fire hose demonstration.”
More events and pieces of local history will also be displayed throughout the event.
