DeSoto County’s finest on June 5 will rehearse limiting extreme violence that seems so common in the modern world.
Fire rescue, sheriff’s deputies, the schools, DeSoto Memorial Hospital, DeSoto County, Arcadia police and DeSoto emergency management will join forces to train in a so-called active shooter scenario, said DeSoto Fire Rescue Chief Chad Jorgensen. The morning drill at the Turner Center places volunteers and a “shooter” inside the building, and first-responders reacting to the violence in such situations, he said.
The idea is to active Rescue Task Force teams to treat and retrieve victims from the building as others work to flush the shooter from his/her spot inside. “You hope to see a lot of different aspects,” Jorgensen said, “to look at it, to make sure we’re up to the task.”
Training includes rushing victims to DeSoto Memorial, to test its responses in a mass shooting, for instance. School authorities, DeSoto County and others will be brought into rehearsals, to ensure that every agency has its role in a mass shooting clearly defined. FBI agents will observe and critique DeSoto County’s planning and responses in the mock drill, Jorgensen said. And the county’s public information officers, or PIOs, will rehearse media drills in mock press conferences, as well.
And the entire cast of players rally at DeSoto County emergency management offices to tally the outcome, rejigger and adapt as test findings are discussed, Jorgensen said.
“Guarantee we’ll find stuff we need to do better,” he said, noting that mass-shooting drills date to the Columbine High School incident in April 1999. “It will test us.”
