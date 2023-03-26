DeSoto County is known for its citrus groves, rodeos and a scenic river that empties into Charlotte Harbor.
Less known, is that the county’s abundance of sunshine has made it a favorite of the planners behind Florida Power & Light’s efforts to continue as a national leader in solar-power generation.
DeSoto County won acclaim 14 years ago as home to what at the time was the nation’s largest solar-power generation plant, the DeSoto Energy Center.
The center marked Florida Power & Light’s entry into the photovoltaic process by which panels absorb energy from sunlight and convert it into electrical power. Now, the investor-owned power utility wants to give DeSoto County a larger role in solar-power generation.
FPL and DeSoto County’s initial solar-power partnership was a big enough deal in 2009 to bring then-President Barack Obama to Arcadia for the commissioning of the pioneering power plant.
The solar center and its 25-megawatt capacity helped the county gain membership among a select group of Florida localities that are home to one million or more solar panels. FPL got the county there by following the DeSoto Solar Energy Center with FPL Citrus, 2016; FPL Wildflower, 2018; FPL Cattle Ranch, 2020 and FPL Rodeo, 2021.
The panel count will grow significantly if the DeSoto County Commission gives a green light Tuesday to FPL’s proposal to build the 74.5-Megawatt Hawthrone Creek Solar Energy Center. The center, with more than 200,000 photovoltaic solar panels, could power about 15,000 homes.
FPL says Hawthorne Creek will be home to a single solar center covering around 500 acres, but the development order request includes an additional 74.5-megawatt center that could be built later. The two centers would cover 1,387 acres of agricultural land.
The initial Hawthorne Creek project is planned for the south end of the county at SE McClelland Drive and County Road 763.
The plan is to provide “low-cost, reliable electricity free of carbon emissions,” Jack Eble, FPL spokesman, said in an email.
“The county has been a crucial partner to FPL,” he said.
Today’s solar generation centers reflect the “improved efficiency of solar technology,” Eble said. A 74.5-Megawatt capacity is standard today and is achieved with a third fewer solar panels, according to Eble.
“For example, solar energy centers commissioned in 2016 have approximately 300,000 panels,” Eble said. “Our sites that came online this year are closer to approximately 200,000 total panels.”
The calculation, he said, is that the 15,000 homes served by the new standard solar center reduce carbon emissions equal to taking 14,000 gasoline-dependent vehicles off the road each year.
Here is how the centers work, according to Eble:
“As sunlight hits the solar panels, the energy from the sun is converted into direct current (DC) electricity before it flows into power inverters where it is converted into alternating current (AC). The zero-emissions electricity travels through transformers and the voltage is boosted for deliveries onto the electric grid for delivery to homes and businesses.”
Today, FPL operates 47 solar centers across Florida and will put 13 new centers online this year and three more in the months ahead, according to Eble.
The remotely operated centers generate electricity without the need for water or fuel, he said, or emitting pollution or odors. They also bring the county “hundreds of thousands of dollars in tax revenue,” Eble said.
And they save FPL money, Eble said.
“Universal solar energy centers are the most cost-effective energy generation source the company can invest in.”
The public hearing is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the DeSoto County Administration Building, 201 E. Oak St., Suite 103, Arcadia.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.