The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office closed down part of U.S. 17 Thursday afternoon due to a possible fatality.

DSCO posted on their Facebook page about a traffic advisory. The advisory noted that U.S. 17 northbound would be closed due to a possible fatality at the intersection of U.S. 17 and NE Fiveash Street.

Travelers were advised to reroute their drive to NE Nat Avenue while U.S. 17 was closed off.

