The $9 million Mosaic Arena is living up to its billing as a national destination for rodeo events.
Its newest success: Taking over for Las Vegas as the new home of the Ultimate Bull Fighter World Finals.
The three-year deal for the annual bullfighting competition is a timely confidence boost for the Arcadia Rodeo Association’s leaders. That optimism will be needed as the 82-year-old Rodeo Association wrestles with the financial costs of canceling a dozen or so events to avoid the novel coronavirus pandemic and an uncertain course ahead as the virus continues to rage.
The cancellations began a week after the “Granddaddy” event, the 92nd Annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo in early March.
It’s been a struggle to get those events rebooked, Rodeo Association officials say.
The arena gate is down as well, with COVID-19 fears causing some of the attendance drops and self-imposed seating limits contributing as well.
When rodeo events resumed, the association capped the crowd at 65-70% of capacity and spread out seating.
“That certainly hurt,” said Carl McKettrick, Rodeo Association officer and co-owner of the Arcadia Stockyard.
“The pandemic hit everybody,” McKettrick said of individuals, groups and businesses that traditionally support the rodeo.
The attendance caps made the Seventh Annual Fall Rodeo held in the middle of October “what I’d call a break-even event,” McKettrick said.
But overall, he added, “It was a pretty good event.”
Looming over it all is the debt on the 8,000-seat arena built on land next to the Turner Agricultural Center the Association bought from DeSoto County. Holders of the debt have been accommodating, according to McKettrick.
“Our lending institution was gracious enough to come up with a business plan for us that we hope will work for us,” he said.
The Mosaic Arena will get a raised profile from events such as the New Year’s holiday UBF World Finals to be streamed on the Wrangler Network online channel. Arcadia became the new home for the UBF World Finals after COVID-19 restrictions forced the event to leave Las Vegas.
Also, a national audience watched the 7th Annual Fall Rodeo on the Cowboy Network.
“That is the first time little ol’ Arcadia” received such national exposure, McKettrick said.
The 3-year-old Mosaic Arena’s success with the “Bulls & Bands” event over Labor Day weekend sealed the deal for the Ultimate Bull Fighter promoters, McKettrick noted.
“They thought we had a great event and a great facility. They committed to coming to us for the next three years.”
Crowd caps are not expected to be imposed for the UBF event, according to McKittrick, who said that arrangement could be changed depending on turnout and the virus' presence in the community at year’s end.
From the start, the Rodeo Association has planned to make the Mosaic Arena the go-to place for much more than rodeos. Monster truck events, automobile demolition derbies, concerts and community events such as banquets are all part of the mix. The Mosaic’s floor is especially handy in accommodating nonrodeo events, measuring 100 feet in width and 300 feet in length.
“They pack the house” for these, McKittrick said. “This has been a really cool addition to DeSoto County.”
County government has helped with marketing costs as event sponsors. It’s been allocating up to $3,000 per event from Tourism Development Tax money DeSoto collects on hotel stays.
“We don’t have set amounts,” said Tara Poulton, DeSoto economic and tourism development director.
The county has helped the Rodeo Association pursue grants to help offset the costs of social distancing and other measures to counter COVID-19 spread, according to Poulton.
The county focuses its sponsorships on the two big championship rodeos in March and October.
It also is one of the sponsors of the arena’s new Jumbotron scoreboard, which carries the DeSoto County name and logo.
In return for the financial help, DeSoto County sees a sustained economic impact, including an estimated $1 million-plus each year from the All-Florida Championship Rodeo, billed as the state’s longest-running and largest rodeo event, Poulton said. She called the assistance “a good opportunity to showcase” DeSoto as a tourism destination.
In total, out-of-town attendees spent about $779,000 during the three days, the Rodeo Association states on its website.
“As a result, after this money circulated (multiplied) throughout the economy, it can be estimated that approximately $1,084,000 in transactions occurred in DeSoto County as a result of the rodeo,” the association says.
Looking ahead, the Rodeo Association expects to benefit from sizable pent-up demand for entertainment. It noticed some of that demand with the “Bulls & Bands” event over Labor Day weekend, according to McKettrick.
“People were wanting to get out. We had over 3,500 people,” even though the weather turned stormy, he said, putting the count of vendors selling merchandise to fans at up to 150.
What will fans at the Mosaic Arena and viewers on the Wrangler Network see over the New Year holiday’s Ultimate Bull Fighters World Finals?
The world’s top 18 bull fighters, McKettrick said. These competitors don’t ride the bulls; they instead spend one minute in an arena ring shrunk to add drama. The bullfighters clad in funky costumes engage with the bull, maneuvering to avoid the danger the huge animal poses. “It’s actually got to be a pretty big sport,” McKettrick said.
So big, in fact, the bullfighters are no longer called rodeo clowns. Free-style bullfighters is the preferred term.
Be aware that EVERY animal welfare organization in North America condemns rodeo due to its inherent cruelty. For the majority of these exploited animals, the rodeo arena is merely a detour en route to the slaughterhouse. The majority of the events are bogus, having nothing to do with either agriculture or life on a working ranch. REAL working ranch hands never routinely rode bulls, or wrestled steers, or rode bareback, or barrel raced, or practiced calf roping (terrified babies) as a timed event. Nor did they put flank straps on the horses and bulls, or work them over in the holding chutes with painful "hotshots," kicks and slaps. Some "sport"! Truth be told rodeo is not a "sport" at all, it's a macho exercise in DOMINATION, all in the name of "entertainment." The United Kingdom outlawed rodeos back in 1934. Why is the U.S. lagging so far behind, pray? Follow the money.
NOTE: The PRCA estimates there are some 10,000 (!) rodeos held annually in the U.S. Almost none of them require on-site veterinarians to care for injured animals. The PRCA has done so only since 1996, after FIVE animals suffered and died at the 1995 California Rodeo in Salinas. Surely this is the very LEAST we owe these animals. Legislation is in order: local, state, federal.
See following link to a new, prize-winning rodeo documentary, "BUCKING TRADITION" (also available on YouTube): www.buckingtradition.com - useful tool for Humane Educators, Animal Control, veterinarians, and the general public....
