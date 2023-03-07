DeSoto County Commission Chair Elton Langford talks to residents and county employees in this file photo taken in August, 2022. Langford has a role in a film released statewide in recent weeks about Florida panther habitat.
ARCADIA — DeSoto County Commissioner Elton Langford has a role in a film slated for released.
The documentary — “Path of the Panther” — is about awareness and salvaging Florida’s vanishing wild areas, which the big cats inhabit mostly in South Florida.
The film, produced in part by Leonardo DiCaprio and supported by the National Geographic Society, uses photographs and trail footage collected in the Florida Everglades and in Florida itself.
It tracks progress and/or the losses of habitat since 2017. That was when Langford first entered the picture as a manager at the Babcock Ranch Preserve, he said.
The film tracks a pair of panthers — one secretive, the other injured and released — over that period.
Biologists, Florida’s indigenous, ranchers and others are also featured in the 88-minute film.
National Geographic Explorer photographer Carlton Ward Jr. befriended Langford, filming him as he followed his work at Babcock with its 500-head cattle farm in Charlotte County, Langford said.
Corridors balance Florida’s growing human population with its dwindling wildlife one, Langford said. How the animals “get from A to B without getting run over by a Mercedes,” he said.
The documentary was released in February and will run on National Geographic and Disney+ soon, its producers said. Langford viewed its premiere in Naples.
“I thought I’d never see myself on a big screen,” said Langford, who can trace his lineage in Florida to around 1700. “I’m no Tom Selleck … but maybe he should be looking over his shoulder.”
The film was the basis for what became the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act. The act uses state funds to purchase land for wildlife roads or corridors in the Everglades that pass under roads, among other projects.
Florida Forever funding has purchased more than 902,011 acres with some $3.3 billion since July 2001, according to the state. Priority goes to lands that preserve, protect or enhance wildlife habitats and corridors and linkages to agricultural and rural lands, which is the land Langford works in his job, he said.
Langford is a three-term commissioner likely known more for his pushback against Mosaic in July 2018 when it wanted to green light rural farmland to industrial mining during a rezoning hearing.
It made him a folk hero with Florida mining opposition. Mosaic is expected to resubmit its rezoning application in DeSoto County in the next year or two.
Wildlife, agriculture and ranching had always played a role in Lanford’s life. Panthers were not on his radar as the big cats are mostly elusive.
But during the filming of “Path of the Panther,” he said, he came to see them as vital in the state’s ecosystem — to “keep order,” he said.
“It’s either now or never,” he said of preserving Florida’s natural spaces. “This was very educational for me.”
