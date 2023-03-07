Elton Langford

DeSoto County Commission Chair Elton Langford talks to residents and county employees in this file photo taken in August, 2022. Langford has a role in a film released statewide in recent weeks about Florida panther habitat.

 SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

ARCADIA — DeSoto County Commissioner Elton Langford has a role in a film slated for released.

The documentary — “Path of the Panther” — is about awareness and salvaging Florida’s vanishing wild areas, which the big cats inhabit mostly in South Florida.


