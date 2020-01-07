Marilyn Foster can still hear her fourth grade teacher Frances Pooser impersonating Aunt Polly calling “Tom! Tom!” as Pooser read aloud Mark Twain’s classic book Tom Sawyer to her class at Memorial Elementary School.
Pooser, who passed away on Dec. 8, 2019, said in a recent interview, “I read to the students every day after lunch. They liked listening to stories.” She recalled her classroom on the second floor of the old two-story Memorial Grammar School, named “in memorial” for those who died in World War I.
Foster and Clinton Johnson wanted to honor Pooser for the wonderful year they enjoyed as her students, so they chose to give copies of that book to every fourth-grade student currently attending Memorial. The books have a special stamp inside: “In honor of our very special teacher: Miss Frances Pooser.”
In addition, they asked Pooser — who celebrated her 101st birthday in October — to sign copies of Tom Sawyer for them and one for the school library.
Born in Fort Ogden, Pooser moved to Arcadia with her parents before her second birthday. She attended Memorial and graduated from DeSoto County High School in 1936. She earned a two-year teaching degree from Florida State College for Women, now Florida State University. (She later earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida by attending classes each summer.) She returned to Arcadia and taught 41 years mostly at Memorial. She was Clinton and Foster’s fourth-grade teacher.
Foster and Johnson also proposed to the School Board that the Memorial bus drop-off lane be named “Frances Pooser Way” in honor of Pooser and that the school library be named the Pooser-Hays Library for Pooser and her colleague Margaret Hays, another teacher who inspired Foster and Johnson. The School Board approved the requests at their Nov. 12, 2019, meeting. However, their vote is only the first step in the naming process.
A native of Arcadia, Hays attended Stetson University and the University of North Carolina. She started teaching in 1960 at Memorial and taught Clinton and Foster in the third grade.
She and Pooser encouraged their students to read books and to regard reading as pleasure. Foster — now a registered nurse — credits these two teachers with her love of reading. They also inspired Johnson who attributes his career as a journalist and published author to them (https://clintjohnsonbooks.com).
Memorial donations for Frances Pooser may be sent to the DeSoto County Historical Society, P.O. Box 1824, Arcadia, FL 34265.
Carol Mahler is the coordinator of the DeSoto County Historical Society’s Research Library. Visit the website at www.historicdesoto.org.
