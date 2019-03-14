DeSoto sheriff releases 2018 report, 03/14/19

Law enforcement this month releases annual or quarterly reports. Arcadia police earlier this month showed a continuing decline in serious crimes that coupled with an increase in arrests. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office on its website this week released crime/traffic reports from 2018. Those include:
Criminal calls:
Burglaries 230
Disturbances 508
Larceny 304
Robberies 12
Prowler/Peeper 14
Criminal Mischief 88
Trespass/Unwanted Person 291
Battery 62
Sexual Battery 33
Illegal Dumping 18
Child Custody 61
Fraud 251
Domestic Violence 223
Threats/Harassment 181
Curfew Violation 1
Retail Theft 63
Non-criminal calls:
Baker Acts & Transports 247, Alarms 547, Special Patrol, 19,511 Uniformed Traffic Citation, 1,061 Traffic Stops, 2,678 School Bus Checks, 2,369
Traffic:
Written Warnings 681, Crash Investigations 343, DUI Arrests/Citations 19, Public Educational Events 10
Admin stats:
Miles Patrolled 891,795, Judicial Complex Visitors (Average) 47,400, Funeral Escorts 56, Special Details (Off-Duty) 77, Average Response Time To Calls 8:06
desotosheriff.com, sheriff Potter’s welcoming page
