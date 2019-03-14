DeSoto sheriff releases 2018 report, 03/14/19

DeSoto Sheriff James Potter releases 2018 statistics this week. His deputies, for example, drove nearly 900,000 miles in their coverage of the county.

Law enforcement this month releases annual or quarterly reports. Arcadia police earlier this month showed a continuing decline in serious crimes that coupled with an increase in arrests. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office on its website this week released crime/traffic reports from 2018. Those include:

Criminal calls:

Burglaries 230

Disturbances 508

Larceny 304

Robberies 12

Prowler/Peeper 14

Criminal Mischief 88

Trespass/Unwanted Person 291

Battery 62

Sexual Battery 33

Illegal Dumping 18

Child Custody 61

Fraud 251

Domestic Violence 223

Threats/Harassment 181

Curfew Violation 1

Retail Theft 63

Non-criminal calls:

Baker Acts & Transports 247, Alarms 547, Special Patrol, 19,511 Uniformed Traffic Citation, 1,061 Traffic Stops, 2,678 School Bus Checks, 2,369

Traffic:

Written Warnings 681, Crash Investigations 343, DUI Arrests/Citations 19, Public Educational Events 10

Admin stats:

Miles Patrolled 891,795, Judicial Complex Visitors (Average) 47,400, Funeral Escorts 56, Special Details (Off-Duty) 77, Average Response Time To Calls 8:06

