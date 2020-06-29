ARCADIA — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office praised two of its deputies who went above and beyond Sunday to assist an 83-year-old DeSoto County resident in need of help.
The woman, whose name was not provided, flagged down Cpl. James Stutler and Deputy Ernesto Alonso that morning for assistance.
The deputies realized it was not going to be a typical stop, according to a DCSO Facebook post highlighting the effort.
The woman’s fascia board was in disrepair and she was wondering if the deputies had any duct tape to fix the roof, Capt. Andrew C. Proudfit told the Sun in an email.
It’s unknown what caused the damage, but Proudfit said it appeared to be due to water damage from the gutter system.
The work took Stutler and Alonso around 30 minutes to complete.
“As an agency, we are very proud of our staff,” Proudfit said. “They are selfless and are quick to take any opportunity to help our citizens and visitors.”
