DeSoto Sheriff's Office dealing with call issues Staff Report Jan 18, 2022 Jan 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago ARCADIA - The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that their office has been experiencing malfunctions for 911 call services.On Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office posted on social media that the 911 issues stemmed from a cut Centurylink cable."We have been in contact with the provider and they are working to fix it," read the post.The problem was first reported in a social media post from DCSO Monday afternoon.DCSO noted that some 911 calls have still managed to get through. For members of the public who cannot reach the office through 911, however, they can call the main line at 863-993-4700."We will keep everyone updated as the situation progresses," read the Tuesday post. "Thank you for your continued patience."
