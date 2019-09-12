It seems like DeSoto County will never outlive Hurricane Charley, no matter how much time passes.
State and county officials are butting heads over more than $1.1 million in relief funds the state claims it is still owed from the 2004 storm.
“We are at an impasse,” said County Administrator Mandy Hines at Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting. “I have worked for the last almost year to get a payment agreement with the state, and they have been very cooperative; however, I do not feel that the county owes the $1.158 million.”
Instead, Hines said she believes the county owes around $376,852.
“There are eight project worksheets that we have contested,” Hines said. “We have exhausted our appeals process. Last year, I had an attorney review the record to determine their opinion on the validity of the county’s position versus the state’s position. They found that the county is right on merit technicality on seven of the eight.”
The eighth one was a negative adjustment of about $404,000, according to Hines.
Hines said the federal money sits in a “smart link account” at the state level.
“That money comes from federal to the state to the state’s jurisdictions,” Hines said. “If FEMA deobligates, they just reach into that master account and pull the money out. It’s a precarious situation because they then have a deficit for other obligations that would have been paid out of that account.”
DeSoto and Charlotte counties are the only two counties still owing money to the state from Charley, according to Hines. The Sun reported last month that FEMA claims Charlotte owes $14.5 million, which county officials insist they will not pay.
“It is 2019 and we are still dealing with (this) from 2004,” Hines said. “It’s insane.”
IN OTHER NEWS
DeSoto gets over $4 million in FDOT grants for roadwork
DeSoto County will receive over $4 million in grants from the Florida Department of Transportation.
Two of the roadways bring resurfaced are part of FDOT’s Small County Road Assistant Program, and the third is part of the Small County Outreach Program.
“We do more with SCOP than we do with the SCRAP,” said Mike Giardullo, county engineer. “Shoulders are widened, we do more drainage, things like that. We evaluate the need early on.”
The roads being improved include parts of:
Southeast Durrance Street from Airport Road to State Road 31 ($839,179)
Hillsborough Avenue from Fletcher Street to East Palmetto Street ($1.59 million)
Southwest Senate Street from U.S. 17 to Southwest Grape Avenue ($1.85 million)
Safety and drainage improvements will also be made as needed.
“At this point, we’re aiming for construction to start in early 2021,” said county spokesperson Tara Poulton. “We will begin design in the next few months.”
County approves tentative millage rate for 2019/2020
The County Commission made its first move Monday night to adopt the new tentative millage rate for DeSoto County.
There won’t be any change in the millage rate, but property taxes will most likely go up due to a change in the law enforcement taxing unit.
“The county’s ad valorem has been 8.5060 mills since 2016,” said Poulton in an email to The Arcadian. “The law enforcement trust is tentatively set at 2.4399, an increase from 2.3000.”
The millage increased in 2016 from 8.25 to 8.5060, according to Poulton. The law enforcement trust, created in 2015/2016, was set at 1.5000. A mill is equal to $1 in tax for every $1,000 of taxable property value.
“When property values increase,” Poulton said, “it brings in more revenue at the same millage rate; when property values decrease, it brings in less revenue at the same millage rate.
“Additionally, the creation of the law enforcement taxing unit provided necessary funding for the sheriff’s operations, which are primarily funded by general revenue. This special revenue source provides for greater transparency in where tax dollars are going, and has been adjusted to prevent the need to increase the general operating millage.”
The final budget and millage rates will be up for a vote again on Sept. 24 for the final budget hearing.
