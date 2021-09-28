ARCADIA — DeSoto County Commissioners took the first step in creating a new law Tuesday night that could ban the use of gypstacks in the county.
“We do not want this in our county and it won’t be here in our county,” said Commissioner Elton Langford. “We’re not going to allow gypsum stacks, period.”
DeSoto Commissioners unanimously approved the first of two readings Tuesday night regarding a new ordinance that would ban the use, construction, maintenance and more of phosphogypsum stacks within the county.
Gypstacks are huge man-made hills of radioactive industrial waste, called phosphogypsum, produced in phosphate mining operations.
Area residents have been concerned that fertilizer company Mosaic — a Fortune 500 company looking to mine land in DeSoto for phosphate — could bring gypstacks to the county.
Mosaic representatives were not present at the meeting, and have stated in the past that they have no plans to bring gypstacks to DeSoto County.
That didn’t stop concerned residents, however, from sounding off on the fertilizer company.
“Be another stake in the ground to stop the killing,” said Venice resident Tom Sykes, referring to the threat of cancer, pollution and wildlife destruction often said to be caused by phosphate mining.
“Keep up the fight,” said Arcadia resident Glen Gabriloff. “Don’t let Mosaic have an inch.”
Mosaic owns around 23,000 acres of farmland in DeSoto County. The company wants 14,000 of those acres rezoned to allow mining.
Currently, a multi-year series of workshops is being held in DeSoto County to detail the different operations involved in phosphate mining.
The workshops are part of a 2019 dispute settlement between the county and Mosaic, after county commissioners denied the rezoning in 2018. They are set to continue through 2023 when Mosaic plans to resubmit its rezoning request to DeSoto commissioners.
Anti-Mosaic activist Tim Ritchie of Punta Gorda said he hopes the new ordinance leads to the county banning phosphate mining altogether.
“Banning gypstacks is a great message to be sent to Mosaic,” Ritchie said. “We all have a concerned value for our environment in the future and for our children.
“Tell them (Mosaic) no and everyone in this county and around will stand up with you.”
Some residents questioned if the new ordinance was a ploy by Mosaic for rezoning approval in 2023.
“I hope this ordinance isn’t some shiny object Mosaic came up with as an ill-gotten compromise for a favorable vote in 2023,” said one Punta Gorda resident.
However, DeSoto Commissioners were quick to shut down the idea.
“I can assure you that this not a shiny object meant to distract anyone that was thought up by anybody other than the folks from this county,” said Commission Chairperson J.C. Deriso.
“This is not a smoke-and-mirror game,” Langford said.
The new ordinance still has to come before the county’s planning commission and back before commissioners for final approval before it becomes official.
“You have to get out ahead of a situation (to prevent it),” Langford said. “Ordinances don’t usually work after the fact. I don’t think anybody has intended to have gypstacks here in the county but we just wanted to make sure that it doesn’t happen in the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.