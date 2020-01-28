LAKE SUZY — DeSoto County Commissioners agreed to a contract Tuesday with water treatment company Evoqua to help lock down a solution to a sewage stink in the Crystal Bay neighborhood of Lake Suzy.
The smell — likened to rotten eggs — emanates from a sewage pump station in the Crystal Bay neighborhood and spreads into surrounding communities such as Heron Pointe and Egret Pointe.
By teaming with Evoqua Water Technologies − a company that has worked with Manatee, Sarasota and Lee counties on similar pump station problems − the county hopes to find an ultimate fix for the smell.
“Evoqua has decades of experience specializing in odor control,” said County Administrator Mandy Hines at Tuesday’s commission meeting in DeSoto. “We think they have the expertise to assist us in returning the residents enjoyment of life to normal.”
THE FIRST STEP
With the commission’s approval, a testing phase will begin with Evoqua. This phase will not cost taxpayers any money.
“The testing phase is provided at no charge,” county spokesperson Tara Poulton told the Sun in an email. “It also does not obligate the county, in any way, to move forward with Evoqua. A cost estimate will be provided once testing is complete and a long-term solution will then be set in motion.”
THE PREVIOUS STEP
The odor has been an off-and-on problem for some area residents since June 2019. The county has tried to mitigate the odor.
Their most recent effort was around Jan. 7. It has reduced the smell, according to residents at the time, however a permanent fix is still preferred.
“That seemed to significantly help,” said David Henderson, of Crystal Bay, in a Jan. 14 Sun Report. “It went from a 10 probably to a 2 or 3, (so to speak).”
THE STEPS TO COME?
It’s too early to tell what Evoqua plans, ultimately, for the pump station but county representatives are hopeful to put an end to the odor for good.
“We’re still having problems,” Hines said. “We’ve toned it down a little bit but it certainly hasn’t eliminated it. I’m going to lean on (Evoqua) and continue to work with (our people) to get it eliminated so that we can put this issue to rest.”
Eric Hansen, of Evoqua, said the smell is not unusual when it comes to other counties in the region.
“In Manatee County, they probably have 60 or 70 pump stations they use us on (for situations like this), so it’s a pretty common thing in certain areas,” Hansen said. “(It depends on) the way the systems are set up. It’s a pretty typical application. At least you only have one (that’s a problem).”
