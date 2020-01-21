DESOTO COUNTY — An 85-year-old woman is in critical condition at Lee Memorial Hospital after a late-night shooting in the 1000 block of the Golden Melody Subdivision in DeSoto County Monday.
Around 20 shots were fired around her home with bullets entering through her bedroom window near 11:45 p.m., according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.
Whether or not she was the target of the shooter is still being investigated.
“It does not appear to be a random act,” said DCSO Capt. Andrew Proudfit. “It appears there was some meaning behind it and we are trying to figure out what that meaning is.”
An active shooting investigation is ongoing and DCSO has reached out to social media forums like Facebook for help to track down the shooter.
The victim, who has yet to be named, is in stable condition.
“The victim is stable but still in critical condition,” Proudfit said. “She’s hanging in there. The investigation is underway and we are using every available resource in running down the leads that we do have and witnesses from the crime scenes.”
Proudfit said that the woman’s family has also been interviewed.
If you have information regarding the shooting, contact Detective Samuel Buck at 863-491-6725 or call DCSO at 863-993-4700. The anonymous tip line is 1-800-780-TIPS.
“If you saw something, please reach out to us,” Proudfit said. “We have an 85-year-old woman fighting for her life.”
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to the yoursun.com for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.