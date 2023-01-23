DeSoto County and other Florida citrus growers are in a 2-minute drill to save operations as they await recovery money to offset heavy losses from Hurricane Ian.
Coming due are bills growers expected to pay once they sold their 2022 winter crop.
For hundreds of growers, including fifth-generation DeSoto County citrus operator V.C Hollingsworth, that option vanished along with most of their citrus crop.
And about 70% of growing costs for the spring valencia crop must be paid this quarter.
Hollingsworth put his crop loss from Ian at 95 percent, causing him to forsake a winter harvest.
“I was the bullseye,” he said.
Hollingsworth, who has a long history on the boards of Florida Citrus Mutual and Florida Citrus Commission, joined a delegation recently that traveled to Washington, D.C., to strike an urgent note among Department of Agriculture officials responsible for getting hundreds of millions of dollars in Florida citrus recovery money out the door.
The assistance was included in the omnibus budget bill Congress passed last year.
Florida Citrus Mutual CEO Matthew “Matt” Joyner led the group’s D.C. visit.
“We are asking that the U.S. Department of Agriculture move expeditiously,” he said.
Like today, Roy Petteway said.
Petteway is chairman of the Arcadia-based Peace River Valley Citrus Growers Association, a trade group of citrus operators in DeSoto, Hardee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties.
“We’re dying down here,” he said. “If the money does not show up” soon, a lot of growers are going to be out of business, he predicted.
On the other hand, Petteway said, a timely arrival of the money would bring “a collective sigh of relief from a lot of growers.”
He said members have explained about two months would be the longest growers can wait. After that, selling off groves and closing up shop would follow, Petteway said.
Joyner said USDA officials could not say exactly when the money will flow but emphasized “they understand clearly the pressure on this industry.”
They also are aware that now is when growers pay the extensive upfront costs of their Valencia crop. But there’s “no cash flow or very little of it,” Joyner said he told the agriculture officials.
State officials estimate agriculture damage for all crops at $1.07 billion and say citrus crop damage was $247 million. An assessment that included tree losses raised the estimate to over $675 million.
Recovery money to Florida growers is expected to be a good bit less than the damage estimate, according to Joyner, who did not have a figure for the assistance.
“We do not expect to be made whole,” he said.
Florida groves cover 400,000 acres. Ian destroyed about 10% of Florida’s citrus trees, Petteway estimated. He said the estimate could go higher.
“Tree loss is still hard to determine,” he said.
He said growers will be watching to see which of their trees are showing leaf flush and can produce fruit.
“Once the trees flush out, you’re going to see which trees aren’t doing that,” Petteway said.
For expediency, Joyner, Hollingsworth and others involved in Florida citrus want the recovery money to come as block grants. Without block grants, it will take “forever” to get the financial help to growers, Hollingsworth said.
“We need to have it now,” he said of the money.
Using block grants could get the funds to growers by the end of February, he added.
Hollingsworth said he “can’t get a straight answer” from USDA on the form the assistance will take.
Block grants proved to be an effective distribution method after 2017’s Hurricane Irma, according to Joyner.
Traditional approaches to delivering the help “haven’t worked well with specialty crops” such as citrus, he said.
He said he hopes to hear from USDA in the coming weeks on how the agency will distribute the help.
The bulk of the assistance, Hollingsworth said, should go to growers whose groves were caught in Ian’s path.
“I hope they will use the tracking map. That is the only reasonable way to do that,” he said.
Hurricane Ian’s destruction cut a paltry crop production estimate of 28 million 90-pound boxes to 18 million boxes, Joyner said. The industry attributed the initial low box estimate to the damage from citrus greening, a bacterial disease that has infected 100% of Florida’s citrus trees and greatly diminished citrus production.
The dismal 2022-23 crop count, the lowest since 1929, reflects the dire shape of today’s Florida citrus industry, Hollingsworth said.
“This industry is at its most pivotal point in my lifetime,” he said.
As recently as 12 years ago, Florida growers produced 260 million boxes of citrus. About 30 years ago, the state had 25 citrus processing plants, he said. Today, it has five.
“I don’t know how many we’re going to have next year,” Hollingsworth said. “They have got to have something for all of them to process.”
