ARCADIA — National Development of America recently announced plans to develop an affordable housing community for seniors in Arcadia.
Arcadia Landings Apartments, LLC, owned by Rick Miller, of NDA, is planning to build a 56-unit senior affordable apartment community in DeSoto County at 1423 Gibson St. in Arcadia.
Centennial Bank provided an $11.1 million construction loan to finance the project.
"It's a very important project for all of DeSoto County," Centennial Bank Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking Kenneth Iglesias said. "Housing costs are still rising and it's our mission to contribute to all levels of the community."
Iglesias said inflation, rising interest rates and Hurricane Ian destruction "exasperated the situation — especially for seniors," Iglesias added.
The new development, which has a 12-month construction timeline, will benefit Arcadia’s low-income senior demographic, a news release stated. It said it will specifically those over the age of 55, as 10% of the units will be for residents who earn below 40% of the area’s median income, and 90% of the units will be for residents who earn below 60% of the area’s median income.
"Arcadia Landings will help the region’s shortage of senior affordable housing, a market in dire need where the percentage of the population ages 55+ has increased from 29.2% in 2010 to 34.8% in 2022," Miller stated in the release.
The structure will be a two-story building. Rental units are expected to be available in April 2024.
"Rick and his company have been customers of ours for over 14 years — one of our top customers," Iglesias said. "They have extensive experience with developing affordable housing in the southeast, and we're proud to help with this project."
