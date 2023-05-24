A new affordable housing community for seniors in Arcadia

ARCADIA — National Development of America recently announced plans to develop an affordable housing community for seniors in Arcadia. 

Arcadia Landings Apartments, LLC, owned by Rick Miller, of NDA, is planning to build a 56-unit senior affordable apartment community in DeSoto County at 1423 Gibson St. in Arcadia.


   
