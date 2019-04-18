Mutual aid … cavalry is on the wayIt is the number one responsibility of government at all levels to ensure the safety and security of its citizens. All emergencies begin and end locally. On a day-to-day basis, local first responders handle emergencies of all types with relative ease using the resources, equipment and staffing available to them. Sometimes the emergency taxes those resources and back-up is required.
That is when they request mutual aid from other agencies and jurisdictions.
Mutual aid is an agreement among emergency responders to lend assistance across jurisdictional boundaries. Mutual aid may be ad hoc—requested only when such an emergency occurs or it may be a formal standing agreement for cooperative emergency management on a continuing basis, such as ensuring that resources are dispatched from the nearest firestation, regardless of which side of the jurisdictional boundary the incident is on. Agreements that send closest resources are regularly referred to as “automatic aid agreements.”
DeSoto County’s various emergency response agencies are signatories to multiple levels of mutual-aid agreements on a reciprocating basis. At the lowest level are local mutual-aid agreements, an example of which would be Arcadia PD assisting the Sheriff’s Office on a call. The next level is an Intra-county mutual aid request, which occurs when a county requests resources from a contiguous county for either direct assistance or “back-fill” to cover calls for assistance from the public while the local units are committed to an emergency. Regional mutual aid occurs on larger incidents, such as large brush fires or HAZMAT calls, which can last many hours. Many specialized teams such as HAZMAT, Technical Rescue, SWAT, Wildland Fire, or Incident Management Teams are regional assets comprised of resources from multiple agencies and jurisdictions, and are meant to deploy on short notice to assist the request agency.
If the emergency is such that all of the above resources are not able to handle the situation, the Emergency Operations Center will most likely be activated to coordinate the multiple responding agencies and to request additional resources from the state of Florida, other states, or the federal government. Regardless of what level of government is participating in the event, the local government is always the controlling authority for the incident. FEMA will never assume command of an incident from a local government.
As you can see, the management of emergencies is usually a team effort. Firefighters work with law enforcement daily. Dispatchers and Emergency Management help manage information for responders. The most important team member of all though is you, the citizen. Yes, you too are a member of the team. We cannot do our jobs without you. You are the ultimate mutual aid. You are our eyes and ears in the street. You are the real first responders to emergencies and the witnesses to crime.
If you would like to become more involved, we provide free training and opportunities for volunteers of all ages to help on a daily basis. We are always looking for help before, during and after emergencies. Jobs vary from admin support to shelter operators to laborers in our logistics operations. Most anybody can be trained to assist, if you are willing to put in the work.
For questions or more information about all the emergency management programs available in DeSoto County, please call 863-993-4831 or email eoc@desotobocc.com.
You can get emergency alerts by email, text or directly to your phones for FREE by signing up for “DeSoto Alerts,” a service provided by DeSoto County Emergency Management and the state of Florida, on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DesotoEM/. Click on the blue SIGN UP button to register and “Like” our page while you are there.
Remember, the 2019 hurricane season is only six weeks away. Do not wait until there is a storm coming to start your preparations because disasters of all types can occur at any time.
Here is this week’s shopping list for your kit. Shopping lists are just a guide. Please adjust to your family’s needs. Always check expiration dates. Make the item last as long as possible (at least through Nov. 30) and be sure to check in next week for our next shopping list.
Brian Newhouse is emergency management coordinator for DeSoto County Emergency Management
Things to do:
Take pictures or video the content of your home
Items to purchase (per person):
ABC type fire extinguisher
Weather radio
Whistle
Scissors
Antacids
Aspirin, acetaminophen and/or ibuprofen
Anti-diarrhea medicine
Antiseptic
Gauze and bandages
First-aid tape
Items for denture care (if needed)
This list was adapted from a series by Candi Kelly, Manatee County Emergency Management
