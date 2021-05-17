PLACIDA — An osprey nest is safe on Dog Island.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS received a call at 10:33 a.m. Monday about a fire on the uninhabited Dog Island, south of the Boca Grande Causeway.
Dog Island is a small island frequented by campers and boaters that was formed by spoil from the bay bottom dug up during dredging projects.
When Engine 4 firefighters arrived at the Gasparilla Marina, where the county docks its marine fire boat, they saw a column of smoke rising above the island.
Marine units from other fire departments arrived on the scene.
Charlotte County Marine 1 was joined by Boca Grande 231 and Englewood Fire District Rescue Boat 72. Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Air One helicopter and Marine 12 unit also responded.
The county's Marine 1 fought the fire with its deck water gun when they first arrived. Most of the fire was on the interior part of the island, and crews had to wade ashore and pull hose lines from the fire boats to douse the flames.
CCSO Air 1 assisted with 20 water drops onto the island.
"The crews were able to protect an osprey nest," said Todd Dunn, Charlotte County Fire & EMS spokesman. "About two acres burned before the fire was contained."
The county's Marine 1 crew stayed on the scene to put out any hot spots on the island.
"We believe high winds stoked and blew embers from an abandoned weekend campfire that was not properly extinguished," Dunn said.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS offered the following fire safety tips to prevent wildfires:
• Report unattended fires.
• Extinguish fire pits and campfires completely when done.
• Don’t throw lit cigarettes out of vehicles.
• Be careful when driving off-road vehicles in tall, dry grass. A hot exhaust could ignite a fire.
