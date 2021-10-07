ARCADIA — Two Arcadia residents were arrested after local authorities found an illegal marijuana grow house at their home, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.
Sandro Andreu Hernandez, 48, and Heather Leigh Gebhard, 32, were both charged Sept. 30 in connection with the grow house, located on the 9800 block of S.E. Jeans Road, in Arcadia.
Deputies patrolling the area discovered the grow house after checking on a handful of dogs that looked to be in distress.
The 13 dogs were fenced in, looked malnourished, and there were no signs of food or water, according to the DCSO report.
The house appeared to be abandoned and deputies could not make contact with anyone inside the home.
While conducting a wellness check on the dogs, Hernandez came from the rear of the property where deputies later discovered a homemade barn and an adjacent small lake with piping leading to the barn.
Gebhard had been asleep inside the home at that time.
When searching the barn, deputies found 72 juvenile marijuana plants and 25 larger plants of marijuana, along with other items used for growing and packaging the substance.
Hernandez was charged with producing marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, operating a nuisance drug house, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and torment of animals.
He remains in DeSoto County Jail with a $22,000 bond.
Gebhard was charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, operating a nuisance drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She has since been released on a $13,500 bond.
All 13 dogs were sent to DeSoto County Animal Control before being taken to local animal rescues: Canine Castaways in Arcadia and Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Petersburg.
Animal Control Supervisor Debby Merkin told The Daily Sun Thursday that all the dogs were "in good shape and fat and happy."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.