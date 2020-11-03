Many in the greater Charlotte County and DeSoto area remember Don Ashley, who passed away on Oct. 20 at the age of 76. Perhaps they would agree with his former wife Teri Ashley, who said that he "lived a full life."
His partner for 20 years, Jeffrey S. Brown, shared these thoughts: "Don was a great friend and mentor to me. I told him often how thankful and grateful I was to him for taking a chance on me when he hired me 20 years ago. I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to spend so much time with him over the years. Sure, I learned a tremendous amount about accounting and business, but I will miss my friend."
Donald Wayne Ashley Sr. was born on June 22, 1944, in Indiana to Merle and Helen (Bevis) Ashley. He was raised in Immokalee, where his father was a farmer. He went on to earn his degree from Florida State University in 1965 and later joined the U.S. Army National Guard. Don became a businessman, volunteer and mentor, while finding time to pursue many interests.
Teri Ashley, the current executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, said that Don "is the reason I ended up in Charlotte County." The couple wed in 1995, and Teri remembered the first gala she attended; it was for the chamber. Prior to their marriage, Don was very involved with the Chamber of Commerce and he served as its president in 1984. Teri recalled the numerous charitable organizations that he served.
Don was a board member for several nonprofits, including the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, the Charlotte Harbor Rotary Club, and the Royal Order of Ponce de Leon Conquistadors.
While giving back to the community, he worked as a Certified Public Accountant and partner with Price Waterhouse/Coopers before founding his own firm in 1997, Ashley, Brown and Company (now Ashley, Brown and Smith), in Punta Gorda.
Teri said Don thought of himself as a "cowboy." His father was in agriculture, and this became one of his passions. Don later went on to raise cattle and was often found enjoying nature "out in the woods," she said. Don became involved in the Arcadia All Florida Saddle Club, where he once served as its vice president. But rather than sit on the sidelines, he was part of a quadrille in local rodeos. In quadrille, riders move their horses to choreographed routines. It resembles a square dance, but on horseback.
He became good friends with Rob Rebol, now deceased, who was an avid boater. Teri said that Rob and Don called themselves the "captain and the cowboy." They were fond of barbecuing together and would invite friends over to enjoy the food, she remembered. After friends persuaded them to start their own restaurant, they did, and opened the Cap'n and Cowboy on Kings Highway, a popular place for years in Port Charlotte.
Don's love for the cowboy lifestyle and agriculture extended to his love of watching John Wayne movies and being involved in the Future Farmers of America, Teri continued.
One might call Don Ashley a "renaissance man." His interests were varied and often one had nothing to do with the other. For instance, when he and Teri built their new home, it contained numerous lighted glass shelves to showcase his collection of 150 large Lladro figurines. Teri joked that they built the house for the figurines.
Don also enjoyed gardening, and he was especially fond of roses. He also found time for golfing, and he was an avid reader, she said.
He especially enjoyed attending the football games of his alma mater — FSU.
Later in life, Don remarried and for the last 16 years until his death, he and his wife Kathy Guagliano enjoyed many things together, including fine dining and "… going to see the Tampa Bay Rays; we were avid fans," said Guagliano. The couple even attended games out of state, and they went up to Tampa to see the Rays play in season and for spring training in Port Charlotte.
Guagliano described Don as being a man of diversities. "He talked about herding cattle and Lladro." She said he was very agreeable, and perhaps had one regret: "He always said that he would have preferred to have been a farmer." However, his parents wanted him to go to college, she said, and he did say that he "loved his career as CPA."
Besides being survived by Guagliano, he is survived by a son, Donald W. (Jeannie) Ashley Jr.; a daughter, Dara Kay (David) Forbis; grandchildren, Spencer Ashley, Jarett Ashley, Tyler Forbis, Madison Forbis and Gatlin Ashley; and his brother, Mark (Belinda) Ashley. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Deana Ashley; and his brother Rex Ashley.
A future Celebration of Life in Don's memory will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The United Way at www.unitedwayccfl.org.
