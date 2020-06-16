ARCADIA — Despite a major jump in local positive cases for coronavirus in the last month, DeSoto County hasn't hit the "panic button" just yet.
Since May 15, the number of positive cases in DeSoto has jumped from 58 to 406, an increase of 600%, according to the Florida Department of Health.
In that time, Charlotte County went from 367 positive cases to 549, an increase of nearly 50%, and Sarasota County went from 496 to 780, an increase of just over 57%.
"I don't take it lightly," said County Commissioner Elton Langford, "but the more people we test, the higher the numbers are going to get. I don’t think it’s something to panic about and shut the whole town back down all over again (just) when things are kind of starting to pick back up and get going again. People just need to take care of themselves."
One belief as to why the spike occurred over the last month is because testing has ramped up in the county's farming camps.
"Health departments were slower to get in and test groups in the farming communities," said County Commissioner J.C. Deriso. "(And) not to paint those groups in a negative light, but they live in close quarters (without) conditions to do social distancing."
In a Tuesday press conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed the recent statewide spike − more than 1,000 new cases reported nearly every day in June − saying that the numbers don't necessarily represent the facts, referring to hot spots that haven't spread into the general community, such as a watermelon farm near Gainesville where 90 of the 100 workers tested positive but only one showed symptoms.
"If it got into the farming camps," Langford said, "it would go through there like wildfire because a lot of those guys live together (in close quarters), they ride the bus together ... so they’re right there on top of each other all the time."
DeSoto DOH representatives refused to comment on the reasons for the recent jump in positive cases.
Regardless of why or how, county representatives are encouraging residents to stay vigilant in protecting themselves from the virus.
"If you are sick, stay home. If you are well and out in the public, wear a mask and keep at least 6 feet between you and the person closest to you. Keep your in-person social circles small," said Tara Poulton, county spokesperson. "Closing down again is not something we want to do but, at this point, we can’t take that option off the table."
Poulton said that staff members are doing all they can to slow the spread of the virus at county facilities, including transparent sneeze shields in reception areas, as well as staff wiping down and sanitizing door knobs, countertops and other high-touch areas several times throughout the day.
"Staff is also required to wear masks in situations where they are less than 6 feet apart from others while at work," Poulton said.
County parks remain open for now but only in a limited capacity and ball fields are open to organized sports groups but limited to groups of 10.
Basketball courts, soccer fields, playgrounds, pavilion rentals and public restrooms remain closed.
"We also haven’t reopened the Turner Center for events," Poulton said, "and our Board of County Commission meetings now have a virtual component."
The county closed their facilities to foot traffic for a total of 41 days from late March to April in accordance with Governor Ron Desantis' "Safer-at-Home" order.
Poulton said the county is concerned that residents aren't taking the virus as seriously now.
"It’s starting to appear as if people aren’t taking this seriously anymore, and that’s a problem," Poulton said. "I'm not seeing as many masks when I’m in the grocery store, and many people are not social distancing."
