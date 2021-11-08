Arcadia Administrator Terry Stewart takes in the annual Arcadia Bike Fest along the historic Oak Street in Arcadia. The annual event has brought in thousands of motorcyclists from all over Southwest Florida and beyond over the years.
Susan Volburn gets settled in for an afternoon in downtown Arcadia for the annual bike fest hosted by the Arcadia Main Street organization.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
The Arcadia Main Street organization hosted its annual bike fest in Arcadia on Saturday. Optimus Pitts was on of hundreds of motorcyclists to flock to the town.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
The Arcadia Main Street organization hosted its annual bike fest in Arcadia Saturday.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
Arcadia Administrator Terry Stewart takes in the annual Arcadia Bike Fest along the historic Oak Street in Arcadia. The annual event has brought in thousands of motorcyclists from all over Southwest Florida and beyond over the years.
ARCADIA — “We’re bikers; we have to hit all the fests,” said Susan Volburn in a matter-of-fact way Saturday afternoon as she turned off her motorcycle on historic Oak Street in Arcadia.
Volburn was one of several hundred bikers that came into the historic downtown of Arcadia on Saturday for the city’s annual bike fest, sponsored by the Arcadia Main Street organization.
“We decided not to come last year because we had friends who came (during COVID-19) and said there wasn’t much gong on, but this year we clearly have a lot going on,” Volburn said. “We have a lot of friends here that I haven’t seen in a while...This is a nice town and I love the whole feeling of community in Arcadia.”
Arcadia’s Historic Downtown District is home to 25-plus antique shops, several specialty stores and local restaurants.
The city of Arcadia was established in 1886 along the same railroad that runs through Punta Gorda, founded in 1884.
The Arcadia Main Street organization’s annual Arcadia Bike Fest has brought in thousands of motorcyclists from all over Southwest Florida and beyond over the years.
Optimus Pitts rode down from Lake Wales with his motorcycle club Riders of the Cross.
Pitts said he and his club came down for the fun and the Gospel.
Richard Langford said it’s great to see the community come back together after months of solitude during the coronavirus pandemic.
“For such a big group to come together,” Langford said. “Did you notice there weren’t any fights? It’s just everybody enjoying themselves and people being nice.”
Arcadia Administrator Terry Stewart also joined the festivities.
He said it was nice to see everyone come together to support the town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.