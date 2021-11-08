ARCADIA — “We’re bikers; we have to hit all the fests,” said Susan Volburn in a matter-of-fact way Saturday afternoon as she turned off her motorcycle on historic Oak Street in Arcadia.

Volburn was one of several hundred bikers that came into the historic downtown of Arcadia on Saturday for the city’s annual bike fest, sponsored by the Arcadia Main Street organization.

“We decided not to come last year because we had friends who came (during COVID-19) and said there wasn’t much gong on, but this year we clearly have a lot going on,” Volburn said. “We have a lot of friends here that I haven’t seen in a while...This is a nice town and I love the whole feeling of community in Arcadia.”

Arcadia’s Historic Downtown District is home to 25-plus antique shops, several specialty stores and local restaurants.

The city of Arcadia was established in 1886 along the same railroad that runs through Punta Gorda, founded in 1884.

The Arcadia Main Street organization’s annual Arcadia Bike Fest has brought in thousands of motorcyclists from all over Southwest Florida and beyond over the years.

Optimus Pitts rode down from Lake Wales with his motorcycle club Riders of the Cross.

Pitts said he and his club came down for the fun and the Gospel.

Richard Langford said it’s great to see the community come back together after months of solitude during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zenon Kulesza, left, Ed Scanlon and Richard Lanford catch up during the Arcadia Main Street organization’s annual bike fest for motorcyclists in Arcadia on Saturday.

“For such a big group to come together,” Langford said. “Did you notice there weren’t any fights? It’s just everybody enjoying themselves and people being nice.”

Arcadia Administrator Terry Stewart also joined the festivities.

He said it was nice to see everyone come together to support the town.

For more information about Arcadia Main Street, go to ArcadiaMainStreet.com or find them on Facebook at Facebook.com/ArcadiaMainStreet.

For more about Arcadia’s history, visit HistoricDesoto.org.

