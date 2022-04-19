PUNTA GORDA — The City Council will discuss building heights in downtown Punta Gorda Wednesday.
City staff will present the latest drafts of potential heights in the downtown area, including the downtown center and the medical district to the east.
Current building height is limited to 50 feet in the city, but the council will consider a community benefits program that could allow heights up to 80 feet.
For years, city residents have spoken out against those heights, worried it will overshadow the city's feel.
The City Council meeting begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Council Chambers, 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, and will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube page or at bit.ly/2YiCqnY.
City staff and planning firm Dover Kohl & Partners have been working together to establish form-based codes, which focus more on the physical form of the buildings, as part of Punta Gorda’s new land development regulations.
The revisions include a community benefits program that allows developers to build up to 80 feet in both the downtown core area and the medical district.
In other downtown sections, developers could build up to 65 feet through the program.
Examples of community benefits would be public improvements or waterfront recreation and boating amenities, among others.
One point could equal one additional dwelling unit per acre in residential density or 2 feet in additional height.
In August 2021, Dover Kohl presented the first draft of the LDRs in a public meeting, suggesting building heights as tall as 100 feet because of the benefits program.
Resident Bob Fritz said heights over 100 feet anywhere in the city was too much.
At a September 2021 City Council meeting, Mayor Lynne Matthews thought the planning firm had ignored the public's input.
"It is still very clear to me that they don’t get Punta Gorda," she said. "It was like we have had no conversations with them for the last three years."
Residents' distaste for taller buildings dates back to 2018, when proposals were made for 84-foot-tall buildings.
Dover Kohl was hired to create the PLAN Punta Gorda 2019 Citywide Master Plan — a guide for future development in the area — which involved multiple public meetings with city residents who spoke against 80-foot-tall buildings.
Upon completion of PLAN, the consulting firm was tasked with developing form-based codes for the city. They've been working with city staff on the project ever since.
