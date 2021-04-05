ARCADIA — The Florida Highway Patrol needs help finding a driver who ran a pickup off the road in DeSoto County around noon Sunday, sending two people − including a 12-year-old − to the hospital in serious condition, according to an FHP report.
Around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a call on County Road 760-A near Mosely Terrace where a pickup had overturned on the shoulder of the road.
A 44-year-old Fort Myers man was driving the truck with three passengers − a 15-year-old Fort Myers girl, along with a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, both of Lehigh Acres.
FHP reported the truck was traveling west on the county road near Mosely Terrance, while another vehicle was traveling east on C.R. 760-A.
The other vehicle, possibly a sedan, traveled into the westbound lane and into the path of the truck, which veered and traveled off the roadway and overturned onto the south side shoulder.
The 44-year-old driver of the truck and the 12-year-old passenger were airlifted to a regional hospital. The other two passengers suffered minor injuries.
The other vehicle fled the scene and currently remains unknown.
If anyone has information regarding the crash, FHP representatives can be contacted by calling *347 or report it anonymously to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 800-780-8477.
