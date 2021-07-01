After a dry spring, the rains have arrived bringing with them the hatching of mosquitoes — salt marsh mosquitoes in particular this year.
Charlotte County’s mosquito control staff go out on a limb each year, or extend a limb, to decide when and where to spray on the streets or by helicopter.
Mosquitoes biologists go out in the field and literally count the number of mosquitoes that land on them in a certain time period, to decide on what kind of material to spray, when and where, Public Work’s Tracy Doherty said. They also trap mosquitoes to be counted and identified in terms of species and whether they are carrying known diseases.
Currently, there is an influx of salt marsh mosquitoes, Doherty said. Salt marsh mosquitoes lay eggs in the large stretches of state-owned land adjacent to some of the most in-demand subdivisions such as South Gulf Cove, Rotonda and Placida. The eggs can survive years until they are flooded and hatch within a week. Female mosquitoes will fly to neighboring subdivisions to find blood meals.
The county uses both aerial application by helicopter and street-level application by truck. Staff with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office assist with the aerial application using a helicopter that works for mosquitoes, crime control and search and rescue. Flights are low level, 100-150 feet above ground.
Applications are done after dusk and before dawn.
State preservation areas cannot be sprayed without special permits, Doherty said.
Wind and rain will interfere with spraying, because the material has to land on mosquito wings, so the county must wait for the right weather. This means the schedule for spraying can change.
Citizens can use the county internet application or call to request Mosquito Control review an area, Doherty said, but applications are determined not by request but by regulations and by mosquito surveys.
Spraying cannot get rid of all mosquitoes. Residents are encouraged to take measures in their own neighborhood such as eliminating standing water when possible.
More information including maps of spraying areas can be found at https://tinyurl.com/tbfdv5pv
